Boston Celtics (1) v (2) Miami Heat - Game 4

This Eastern Conference finals series has been a very strange one, with the Heat leading 2-1 through three games despite winning only two of 12 quarters the sides have played.

What does this tell us? Well, my interpretation is that the Miami Heat are the more reliable and consistent of the two sides, but the Celtics are the better team with a higher ceiling.

If both teams are at their best, the C's are the ones who win. The reason they are behind in the series is because their floor is lower the Heat's.

Two poor quarters (14-39 Q3 game 1 and 18-39 Q1 in game 3) shouldn't be enough to put punters off the Celtics, and I like BOSTON -5.5 HANDICAP in this game 4.

All Boston need to do to win this game is clean their act up, with turnovers incredibly costly in the last game. They coughed the ball up 23 times to the Heat's eight - that is a recipe for defeat.

The C's are clearly a great team coming off a defeat, with adjustments aplenty leading to bounce-backs.

That has been the case in their post-season, with Boston yet to lose two straight games, and more importantly, when fresh off of a loss in the play-offs, the Celtics have won convincingly by 23, 8, 13 and 25, so the -5.5 looks a solid bet.

Add to this the fact that the Heat could be missing key players Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro (both questionable), and that it is effectively must win for the home team and we should get a run for our money.

Speaking of bounce-back-ability, Jayson Tatum is a player who has shown plenty of it in the post-season.

He was incredibly poor in game 3, having a night to forget, finishing with just 10 points from three of 14 from the floor. That game was only the third this post-season in which Tatum has scored fewer than 20 points.

The two previous times he has done that, he has exploded in the following game, meaning JAYSON TATUM TO SCORE OVER 27.5 POINTS is the second selection.

In the opening play-off round against the Brooklyn Nets, Tatum followed a 19-point performance in game 2 with a 39-point show in game three.

Against the Milwaukee Bucks in the play-off semi-finals he followed a 10-point showing in game 3 with a 30-pointer in game 4.

In total this post-season, Tatum has averaged 26.9 points per game, so we don't need much more than his average in this game to beat his line of 27.5.