The 21-year-old former Stoke defender has signed a five-year deal with the option of another 12 months, and completed a medical in time to join the club’s pre-season trip to Alicante.

Wolves’ technical director Scott Sellars told the club’s official website: “We’ve looked at Nathan for a while and admired him, so we’re delighted to bring him to the football club.

“He’s a very talented young man – he’s only 21, has played international football and had a good season last year with Burnley. We think we’ve signed a player with a lot of potential, as well as being a very good footballer now.

“We’re getting someone who is physically very good, very tall, very athletic, and is very comfortable on the ball – he can step in and take the ball forward, which is what we need. He’s very good in both boxes and has real aerial strength.