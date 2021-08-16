Sporting Life
A disappointed James Maddison reacts for Leicester
A disappointed James Maddison reacts for Leicester

Napoli 3-2 Leicester: Defeat consigns Foxes to Conference League

By Sporting Life
20:19 · THU December 09, 2021

Leicester will now drop into the knockout stage of the Conference League after being beaten 3-2 by Napoli in their final Europa League Group C match.

An end-to-end encounter saw four goals shared in the first half in Naples, where the hosts led 2-0 courtesy of strikes from Adam Ounas and Eljif Elmas.

However, the Foxes responded through Jonny Evans and academy graduate Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s first goal for the club.

Elmas struck again early in the second half and, despite Brendan Rodgers’ side having chances to get themselves level once more, it proved decisive.

Leicester began the night top of Group C, but they ended it in third place and headed into the Europa Conference League after their defeat was compounded by Spartak Moscow’s 1-0 win at Legia Warsaw, with the Russian club topping the table.

The Foxes looked like they might be handed a dramatic reprieve in Warsaw when Legia were awarded a penalty deep into injury time.

An equaliser would have see Leicester go through despite their defeat, but the spot-kick was saved.

