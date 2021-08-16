Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Liverpool's Naby Keita is returning home from Guinea
Liverpool's Naby Keita is returning home from Guinea

Naby Keita heading home after escaping Guinea’s military coup

By Sporting Life
15:59 · TUE September 07, 2021

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is on his way back to Europe after flying out of Guinea despite the country being in the midst of a military coup.

The 26-year-old was on international duty in his homeland when a group of soldiers detained president Alpha Conde and volatility in the country – hours of heavy gunfire were reported around the presidential palace on Sunday – resulted in Guinea’s World Cup qualifier against Morocco on Monday being postponed.

After borders were closed following the overthrowing of President Alpha Conde, Guinea’s World Cup qualifying opponents Morocco – whose match on Monday was postponed due to the instability – were granted an escort to leave the country.

However, the situation locally remained confusing but the PA news agency understands Keita and some of his team-mates boarded a flight on Tuesday and are heading home.

Liverpool were in constant dialogue with their player and relevant authorities over the last few days and were confident they could get the midfielder back “in a timely manner”.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS