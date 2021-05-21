Tranmere 1-2 Morecambe: Morecambe win at Tranmere to take control of play-off semi-final

The Shrimps defended superbly as Rovers – under caretaker boss Ian Dawes following Keith Hill’s sacking last week – failed to add to their first-half goal.

Derek Adams’ side, who only missed out on automatic promotion by a single point, will now fancy their chances of finishing the job at their own ground on Sunday.

With the roar of around 3,400 supporters behind them, Rovers started confidently and were well on top.

In the seventh minute, following a flurry of corners, Liam Feeney and then veteran skipper Peter Clarke both saw powerful strikes frantically blocked by Morecambe defenders.

It was the visitors who had gone into the game in terrific form, having won five of their final six regular season games, so it was maybe no surprise when they went ahead after 15 minutes.

A corner made its way to the far side of the Rovers box and, after Liam McAlinden fired the ball back into the danger zone, centre-back Nathaniel Knight-Percival slid in to poke home from five yards.

Rovers struck back just four minutes later, however.

And it was 39-year-old Clarke who levelled it up, powering home a header from Liam Ridehalgh’s deep cross.

James Vaughan then tested Shrimps goalkeeper Kyle Letheren as the hosts enjoyed a period of pressure.

Vaughan went close with a header as the interval approached, but it was Morecambe who struck again in added time.

McAlinden bundled home the visitors’ second as he darted in to meet Cole Stockton’s low cross.