Monday's transfer gossip and rumours in the world of football according to the national newspapers.

THE SUN Jack Wilshere will not be the highest-paid player at his new Danish club AGF - his wages at his new club will be on £5,000 a week before bonuses.

Bournemouth's Championship game with Nottingham Forest on Friday night was postponed six hours after the stadium was declared unsafe - calling into question EFL processes.

Anthony Martial has suffered an injury setback just four games into his Sevilla loan from Manchester United.

Reece James is set to return to training this week in a huge boost for Chelsea ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

David Beckham's Inter Miami partner Jorge Mas has reportedly agreed to purchase Spanish second-tier side Real Zaragoza. DAILY MAIL Burnley chairman Alan Pace has invited a fan suffering from Parkinson's to be his VIP guest at Turf Moor after the elderly supporter's newspaper advert asked for help to travel to home matches. DAILY RECORD Scott Brown has presented his case to St Mirren to become their new manager - but will face a stern challenge from Steven Naismith.