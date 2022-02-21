Monday's transfer gossip and football rumours
By Sporting Life
07:40 · MON February 21, 2022
Monday's transfer gossip and rumours in the world of football according to the national newspapers.
THE SUN
- Jack Wilshere will not be the highest-paid player at his new Danish club AGF - his wages at his new club will be on £5,000 a week before bonuses.
- Bournemouth's Championship game with Nottingham Forest on Friday night was postponed six hours after the stadium was declared unsafe - calling into question EFL processes.
- Anthony Martial has suffered an injury setback just four games into his Sevilla loan from Manchester United.
- Reece James is set to return to training this week in a huge boost for Chelsea ahead of the Carabao Cup final.
- David Beckham's Inter Miami partner Jorge Mas has reportedly agreed to purchase Spanish second-tier side Real Zaragoza.
DAILY MAIL
- Burnley chairman Alan Pace has invited a fan suffering from Parkinson's to be his VIP guest at Turf Moor after the elderly supporter's newspaper advert asked for help to travel to home matches.
DAILY RECORD
- Scott Brown has presented his case to St Mirren to become their new manager - but will face a stern challenge from Steven Naismith.