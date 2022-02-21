Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Paper Talk: all the latest football gossip
Paper Talk: all the latest football gossip

Monday's transfer gossip and football rumours

By Sporting Life
07:40 · MON February 21, 2022

Monday's transfer gossip and rumours in the world of football according to the national newspapers.

THE SUN

  • Jack Wilshere will not be the highest-paid player at his new Danish club AGF - his wages at his new club will be on £5,000 a week before bonuses.
  • Bournemouth's Championship game with Nottingham Forest on Friday night was postponed six hours after the stadium was declared unsafe - calling into question EFL processes.
  • Anthony Martial has suffered an injury setback just four games into his Sevilla loan from Manchester United.
  • Reece James is set to return to training this week in a huge boost for Chelsea ahead of the Carabao Cup final.
  • David Beckham's Inter Miami partner Jorge Mas has reportedly agreed to purchase Spanish second-tier side Real Zaragoza.

DAILY MAIL

  • Burnley chairman Alan Pace has invited a fan suffering from Parkinson's to be his VIP guest at Turf Moor after the elderly supporter's newspaper advert asked for help to travel to home matches.

DAILY RECORD

  • Scott Brown has presented his case to St Mirren to become their new manager - but will face a stern challenge from Steven Naismith.
Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS