Cheat Sheet image

Monday Night Football cheat sheet for Man Utd v Liverpool

By Tom Carnduff
11:01 · MON August 22, 2022

Manchester United face Liverpool in Monday Night Football and Tom Carnduff picks out a list of selections to make up a Sky Bet BuildABet.

  • Over 2.5 goals
  • Luis Diaz 1+ tackles
  • Virgil van Dijk 1+ total shots
  • 10+ match corners

BACK OUR 5/1 REQUESTABET WITH SKY BET

What does the Infogol expected goals (xG) model predict?

Over 2.5 goals

The Infogol model gives this match a 61% likelihood of over 2.5 goals being scored.

Of the sides' opening four matches, only Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace failed to go overs, but the xG scoreline (xG: LIV 2.36-1.52 CRY) reflects the fact it ought to have done so on the balance of probabilities.

Diaz 1+ tackles

Luis Diaz had a huge total of SIX tackles as Liverpool were held by Crystal Palace, and there's every chance he could have just the one as they travel to Old Trafford on Monday.

The forward finished last season with four tackles across his final four Premier League games (at least one in three of those), while he had two in the FA Cup final.

Van Dijk 1+ shots on target

Only Manchester City took more corners than Liverpool in the Premier League last season. Jürgen Klopp's side averaged 7.42 per game, giving Virgil van Dijk plenty of opportunities to score.

The centre-back scored three times with an average of a shot per game. There was also an effort against Palace last time out.

Liverpool 6+ corners

As mentioned in the section above, Liverpool took plenty of corners in the league last season. Their aggressive approach should see them on the front foot throughout as they aim to humiliate United at Old Trafford again.

The Reds took a total of 12 across both games against Monday's opponents last season, with Brentford also taking eight in United's last contest.

10+ match corners

The same thought process as our above two selections also rings true here. There were 20 corners across last season's two meetings between the sides.

Alexander-Arnold 2+ tackles

Trent Alexander-Arnold plays a massive part for Liverpool going forward, but his defensive work also sees him contribute with tackles down their right side.

Alexander-Arnold had two successful tackles in their away game at Fulham on opening day and averaged 1.3 per Premier League game last season - with two coming in each of the games against United.

Man Utd 9+ total shots

Liverpool are fancied for a comfortable victory, but Manchester United can play their part and a low shots line opens up some value to add to a Bet Builder.

While they have lost both games so far, United took 15 shots against Brentford and 17 against Brighton. They even had 12 in the 5-0 hammering last season. This is just shots - they don't have to be on target.

Jurgen Klopp and Trent Alexander-Arnold
ALSO READ: Our Monday Night Football preview

Odds correct at 0955 BST (22/08/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS