However, they haven’t kept a clean sheet across any of their previous four meetings with Luton and remaining resolute at the back will be of paramount importance.

Gary Rowett will have his Millwall side fired up for this encounter with the Hatters and given they have managed to get on the scoresheet in 14 of their 15 home Championship matches, they should feel confident that they can create goal scoring opportunities.

Millwall rode their luck in their last outing against fellow playoff-chasing West Brom and they had to settle for a 0-0 draw . That sees them occupy fifth spot in the table and now they’ll look to gain ground fourth place Luton at The Den on Friday afternoon.

No other side in the Championship has kept more clean sheets on the road than the visitors and they’ll be looking to return home with all three points and as a result, put further pressure on the two sides above them.

Rob Edwards' side have put together a good run of form having gone unbeaten in all of their last seven Championship outings.

The catalyst behind their good run has been their ability to consistently hit the back of the net having done so in 18 of their prior 19 league outings, only failing to do so against league leaders Burnley in that time.

They’ve also been formidable on the road this season and boast the third best away record in the division, only behind the aforementioned Burnley and Sheffield United.

Luton have avoided defeat in 15 of their 19 away games this season, winning ten of those, and have every right to feel confident that they will avoid a defeat here.

The visitors are unbeaten across their prior four meetings with Millwall, although three of those have resulted in draws.

However, from a value perspective, the away side look like the most likely team to create the chances required for a win and the 6/5 available on LUTON DRAW NO BET makes appeal.