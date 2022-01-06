Jake Pearson previews Crystal Palace's trip to face Millwall in the third round of the FA Cup, picking out his best bet and score prediction.

The 2021/22 campaign looks as though it is going to produce yet another Millwall-y season for Millwall, the Lions currently sitting in eleventh place in the Sky Bet Championship, never really threatening to be an exciting attacking outfit, but rather relying on defensive solidity to ensure another sustainable season. Despite their league form being much-of-a-muchness for a number of years now, nobody can accuse Millwall of not having a go in the FA Cup, reaching the quarter-final stage twice in the last five seasons, as well as a semi-final appearance in 2012/13, and of course finishing runners-up to Manchester United in 2003/04.

Unfortunately for Gary Rowett’s side however, they are up against a Crystal Palace side who have enjoyed an impressive first half of the season, and with Patrick Vieira’s men already pulling themselves 12 points clear of the relegation zone, there is every chance the Eagles will place a little extra emphasis on a cup run. Also worth considering is Vieira’s affinity with the competition, a five-time winner as a player, as well as ending his Arsenal career by scoring the winning penalty in the 2005 FA Cup final shoot-out. This is the Frenchman’s first FA Cup game as a manager, and all avenues seem to lead towards a competitive affair at the Den.

Betting in cup competitions is always difficult – the uncertainty around team selections, and even more so with the current COVID-19 situation, not conducive to making informed decisions – but one wager does stand out in this fixture, and that is MILLWALL +1 ON THE CORNER HANDICAP. The Lions sit eighth in the Championship for average corners taken per match, but on home turf they move up to fourth. Not only do Millwall generally win plenty of corners at home though, they also concede few, giving away less than four corners per game on average at The Den this term, the joint-sixth fewest in the division. Eight of their 11 home matches have ended in them winning more corners than their opponents, and with a corner head start against Palace, a price of even money makes appeal. Only Everton, Leeds and Burnley have averaged fewer corners when away from home than the Eagles this season, with Vieira's men coming off second best in all but one of their nine Premier League away matches in terms of the corner battle.

Millwall v Crystal Palace best bets and score prediction 1pt Millwall +1 on the corner handicap at 1/1 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Millwall 1-1 Crystal Palace (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1320 GMT (06/01/22)