Millwall right to part company with Gary Rowett

The Lions are 15th in the Sky Bet Championship, just three points off the play-off places, and even Rowett admitted that “the time just feels right to part ways”.

Current assistant manager Adam Barrett and first-team coach Paul Robinson have taken charge on a temporary basis, the club announced.

Former Burton, Birmingham, Derby and Stoke manager Rowett, 49, was appointed Millwall boss in October 2019, shortly after Neil Harris had resigned.

After missing out on the play-offs last season on the final day, blowing a 3-1 lead against Blackburn when knowing a win would guarantee a top-six finish, a bitter blow after a very strong season in which they ranked as top-six side according to the underlying data.

Some backwards steps have been taken in that department this season though.