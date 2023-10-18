Millwall right to part company with Gary Rowett

Millwall have announced manager Gary Rowett has left the club by mutual consent, and the time was right.
The Lions are 15th in the Sky Bet Championship, just three points off the play-off places, and even Rowett admitted that “the time just feels right to part ways”.
Current assistant manager Adam Barrett and first-team coach Paul Robinson have taken charge on a temporary basis, the club announced.
Former Burton, Birmingham, Derby and Stoke manager Rowett, 49, was appointed Millwall boss in October 2019, shortly after Neil Harris had resigned.
After missing out on the play-offs last season on the final day, blowing a 3-1 lead against Blackburn when knowing a win would guarantee a top-six finish, a bitter blow after a very strong season in which they ranked as top-six side according to the underlying data.
Some backwards steps have been taken in that department this season though.
While their record of W4, D3, L4 doesn't scream 'panic stations', the Lions have had a relatively kind opening 11 games.
They have only faced four of the current top 10, and only one of the pre-season promotion favourites.
The fact that they rank as the fourth best team in the league according to expected goals (xG) despite such a schedule is worrying, and suggests that results would have continued to go against Rowett's Lions.
Only the current bottom three in the division have a worst attacking process through 11 games than the Lions (0.93 xGF per game), so the early signs were there that a change was needed if Millwall were to get in and amongst the top-six conversation again.
Millwall host third placed Preston live on Sky this Saturday, and if they are to get back in and amongst the top-six again.
