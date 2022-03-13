Fourth place is Arsenal’s to lose.

Sunday’s 2-0 win over Leicester lifted Mikel Arteta’s team back above Manchester United in the Premier League table, and with 12 games of the season left to play the Gunners are undoubtedly in the strongest position of the Champions League chasers. Arsenal are well on course to take their seat at European football’s top table again.

This shouldn’t be the limit of their ambition, though. Only Liverpool (18) have taken more points from their last six league games than Arsenal (16) with the Gunners’ only defeat in their last 11 outings coming against Manchester City. Champions League qualification is a significant objective, but Arteta is building for something bigger. Statistically, Arsenal have a good foundation in place. Only Liverpool (19.5) and City (18.5) are averaging more shots on goal than the Gunners (15.7) in the Premier League this season. Their expected goals (xG) per 90 minutes value stands at 1.55 - only Liverpool (2.54), City (2.31), Chelsea (1.70) and Tottenham (1.62) rank higher - while Arsenal rank third for shot creating actions per 90 minutes (24.08).

Arsenal 2-0 Leicester

‣ xG: 3.04 - 0.61



Goals from Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette moves Mikel Arteta's men into the Premier League top-four. pic.twitter.com/tD2i6WX3VI — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) March 13, 2022

Combine these numbers with a defensive record that is currently the fifth best in the Premier League and a backline that has conceded more shots on target than only Chelsea, City and Liverpool this season and it becomes clear that Arsenal’s improvement has been no fluke. It’s the result of a three-season process that has led to this point. That process has involved all areas of the team. From Aaron Ramsdale whose distribution allows Arsenal to play out from the back, to the full backs whose width stretch the playing area and open up space, to the midfield double pivot that gives the Gunners two-way mobility in the centre of the pitch, development is everywhere. Even in areas where Arsenal previously thought they’d require transfer market reinforcement, they are now making great strides. January saw Arsenal flirt with the idea of buying a new centre forward. The Gunners were widely reported to be interested in Dusan Vlahovic before the Serbian signed for Juventus. Real Sociedad and Sweden striker Alexander Isak was also mentioned as a potential target as Arteta seemingly sought the right frontman for his team. Lacazette form playing a big part

Now, though, the picture has changed. The right frontman for Arsenal may have been at Arsenal all along with Alexandre Lacazette in exceptional form of late. His penalty strike in Sunday’s victory, which lifted the Gunners back up into fourth place in the standings, means he has now been directly involved in 10 goals in his last 11 league outings, including five in his last five. That this was Lacazette’s first goal since the demolition of Norwich City on Boxing Day highlighted the role he is now performing for the Gunners. Signed back in 2017 for a then club record fee of £42.5m, Lacazette was billed as Arsenal’s next great goalscorer. The true successor to Robin van Persie. Arteta views him in a rather different way.