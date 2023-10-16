Mike Williamson the ideal appointment for MK Dons as club seek Sky Bet League Two promotion

Nostalgia - a feeling of happiness when you think about things that happened in the past.

Football nostalgia - more evident than ever when there's potential for a player or manager to return. This was the case checking social media following MK Dons' decision to part ways with Graham Alexander earlier this week. The calls for Karl Robinson were there - the man who guided them to the Sky Bet Championship while also hammering Manchester United 4-0 in the cup along the way.

MK Dons has parted company with Head Coach Graham Alexander.



Assistant Head Coach Chris Lucketti will also depart Stadium MK. — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) October 16, 2023

But with club chairman Pete Winkelman outlining a desire for a manager "who wants to play attractive, possession-based football" - the ‘MK Way’ as he put it - it's clear to see why they centred in on Mike Williamson instead. Best known for his lengthy spell at Newcastle during his playing days, Williamson has made his mark in the National League pyramid with a Gateshead side so clear in their style. Taking a hastily-put together squad and transforming them into title winners from the National League North, they would not only survive in England's fifth-tier but built a unit which looked like it could thrive.

3️⃣7️⃣ passes

1️⃣0️⃣ players involved (sorry, @ha11nno) 😅

1️⃣ ridiculous goal



Iron Mike's Entertainers™️ are a joy to watch 🥹#WorClub ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/YfLYC9v417 — Gateshead FC (@GatesheadFC) September 20, 2023

The 37-pass move that went viral less than a month ago the perfect example of a team with a clear, defined approach in possession. One that's patient with its movement of the ball; waiting for the right opportunity to strike. It's why they scored 99 goals on their way to that sixth-tier title in 2022. It's why they find themselves second to only outright favourites Chesterfield in goals scored this season (36 to 34). No side boasts a higher average possession; no team sits above them on the expected goals (xG) metric. The qualities that have understandably attracted a club who have underperformed expectations so far. Guiding Gateshead to FA Cup first round proper on four occasions is perhaps a good indicator of his big-game management approach too.

Some key stats about our new Gaffer 🧐



🔘 Four-time promotion winner

🔘 Over 460 senior appearances as a player

🔘 Top-flight football with Portsmouth and Newcastle United

🔘 Led Gateshead to the National League North title in 2021/22

🔘 47.4% win percentage as a manager pic.twitter.com/VYgZYmw9Ix — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) October 17, 2023

He leaves the club sixth in the National League after 15 games of the season. A sure sign of how far they've come in such a short space of time under Williamson's guidance. Arriving in Milton Keynes presents challenges, of course, but it's clear there's a craving to return to the style of Russell Martin, away from the cobbled together mess and abandoned principles in the pursuit of promotion that followed - ultimately leading to drab performances under Alexander. But just six points separates MK Dons and the play-off places at this early stage of the season. They could make a mockery of their 13/8 price for a top seven finish if Williamson can hit the ground running.