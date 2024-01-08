Middlesbrough vs Chelsea Carabao Cup betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Chelsea have won their last three games. The most recent victory saw them book their place in the FA Cup fourth round, and with the luck of the draw in this competition (facing the lowest ranked side left) the Blues could genuinely complete a domestic double which would paper over the cracks of a meagre Premier League campaign. Mauricio Pochettino’s side have played one game less than Tuesday’s opponents on route to the semi-finals but the Blues fixtures have been comparably tougher. Chelsea have beaten Brighton (1-0) and Newcastle while Middlesbrough have only faced one side from above Sky Bet League One.

What are the best bets? Boro will be looking to emulate the performance they produced against Aston Villa at the weekend. Michael Carrick will be enthused by a display that saw his side limit title challengers Villa to a fortunate, deflected goal. The Villans have averaged 2.15 goals per game in the top flight but needed a huge slice of luck to edge past the hosts at the Riverside.

🤩 Matty Cash scores the winner to send Aston Villa to the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2016!#MIDAST | @LoveMcGrathpod pic.twitter.com/G0GDMMaYik — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) January 6, 2024

Boro were defensively resolute but lacked a cutting edge, Emmanuel Latte Lath looked menacing in his cameo but one shot on target depicts his sides shortcomings. The two leg nature of the League Cup semi-final lends itself to drab first legs, eight of the last 10 have seen less than three goals. At odds against, siding with UNDER 2.5 GOALS appeals here. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 goals with Sky Bet Given the above, I also think it is worth having a punt on zero goals. Backing there to be NO FIRST GOALSCORER makes more sense than the 0-0 because we are covered if the only goals of the games are own goals. CLICK HERE to back no first goalscorer with Sky Bet

BuildABet @ 33/1 Middlesbrough to win

Matt Crooks to score anytime

Both teams to score 'no' CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

If I had to nail my colours to the mast I would side with the hosts. There is certainly some value in Boro’s price, they were the same odds on Saturday evening and it is fair to say Villa have been a better side than Chelsea this term. Matt Crooks has found the net five times for Boro, two of which coming in this competition. With Morgan Rogers suspended, the top scorer in the competition, the versatile midfielder will shoulder more of the offensive burden here.

Team news Finn Azaz, recently bought from Aston Villa, is unavailable here having already represented another side in this competition. Leeds-loanee Sam Greenwood is also unavailable having played for his parent club so Latte Lath should start on the right. The suspended Rodgers will be replaced by Matt Crooks in centre attacking midfield.

Chelsea's Armando Broja

Pochettino will be without Nicolas Jackson (AFCON) and Christopher Nkunku who has a fresh injury. This will mean Armando Broja likely spearheads the visitors' attack. Pochettino recently heralded the frontman as one of the most promising strikers in Europe but said he must now “step up”, Tuesday night is the perfect opportunity to do so.

Predicted line-ups Middlesbrough: Glover; Van den Berg, Clarke, Fry, Bangura; Howson, Barlaser; Jones, Crooks, Latte Lath; Coburn. Chelsea: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gallagher, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sterling; Broja.