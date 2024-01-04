Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa FA Cup betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Middlesbrough to beat Aston Villa at 24/5 (Coral)
Middlesbrough’s attention turns from domestic duty to the cup, the visit of Aston Villa in the FA Cup is the first knockout clash before Boro welcome Chelsea to the Riverside on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup semi-final.
The magnitude of Tuesday’s game combined with a personnel crisis makes this a tricky tie to navigate for Michael Carrick. The Teeside manager will draw enthusiasm from Villa’s rotten record at this stage, they have not made it into the hat for the fourth round in eight seasons.
The Villans do not have to take this fixture lightly as it is only one of three matches they play in January. It is their first game of 2024 and they do not play again for another eight days.
That said, with things heating up on the domestic and European front, an FA Cup run may not be a priority.
Like it or not Aston Villa have forced themselves into the title race conversation.
Only two points off the top of the Premier League, Liverpool may lead the way and Manchester City remain the bookies favourites but the Villans are firmly in the frame.
You wouldn’t dare write them off either, Unai Emery’s side were three points better off (42) then Leicester were (39) at the turn of the calendar year during the Foxes infamous title.
Their Spanish supremo, a European connoisseur, has made no secret of his intentions to go the distance in the Europa Conference League. Already fighting on the domestic and European front, I fear the FA Cup may fall by the wayside for Villa and this is why at 24/5 backing MIDDLESBROUGH TO WIN appeals.
Emery made wholesale changes at this stage of the FA Cup last season, a decision that proved costly as Stevenage, then of Sky Bet League Two, scored late to dump the top flight outfit out of the competition.
Villa’s highline is well drilled but how will it fair without the assistance of VAR? It is worth considering given the absence of such technology at the Riverside. The brazen tactic has proved to be the Achilles heel of Villa this campaign and could lead to a goal laden clash on Saturday.
Sam Greenwood is amongst Boro’s most shot happy players, averaging 2.2 per game domestically. The Leeds-loanee should relish the challenge against Premier League opposition.
Australian duo Sam Silvera and Riley McGree are playing in the Asian Cup, first choice keeper Seny Dieng is also away at the African Cup of Nations.
The trio of internationals combined with the list of eight injured leaves the hosts a bit light. Tom Gloves should start in between the sticks and Josh Coburn may spearhead the attack.
Emery will be without Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne and Bertrand Traore here. With such a light January schedule, how strong of an XI he fields remains to be seen. Players on the periphery should get the nod, Jhon Duran, Nicolo Zaniolo and Calum Chambers could all start from the off.
Middlesbrough: Glover; Van den Berg, Fry, Clarke, Engel; Howson, Barlaser; Jones, Rogers, Greenwood; Coburn.
Aston Villa: Martinez; Chambers, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno; Zaniolo, McGinn, Kamara, Bailey; Duran, Watkins.
Odds correct at 1620 GMT (04/01/24)
