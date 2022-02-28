Sky Bet Championship play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough welcome Tottenham on Tuesday night. Ninad Barbadikar has picked out a best bet for the FA Cup tie.
1pt Harry Kane first goalscorer at 16/5 (Unibet)
Antonio Conte and Tottenham will look to end on a high after a week of mixed emotions as they travel to the Riverside Stadium to face Sky Bet Championship side Middlesbrough in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
Chris Wilder's Middlesbrough had a near-perfect February barring their most recent loss to Barnsley in the Championship, and they will be hoping to upset another Premier League outfit after beating Manchester United in the previous round.
With Tottenham looking back to their best and an in-form duo of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min, the tie does look a little one-sided on paper.
Conte's side most recently put four past Leeds United in the Premier League, where Kane and Son looked back to their best, scoring and assisting each other once again.
Before that, however, their momentum was stifled by a 1-0 defeat to Burnley, where they dominated possession but failed to create a lot of good chances (xG: BUR 1.71 - 0.72 TOT).
They now come up against a side that boasts the second-best defensive process in the Championship this season, with Middlesbrough conceding 35 goals from just 30.5 expected goals for (xGA) according to Infogol.
As for their attack, only three sides in the Championship have a better attacking process, with Middlesbrough scoring 43 goals from 51.2 expected goals for (xGF) so far, which is a significant underperformance overall.
Wilder's back-three system will likely mirror that of Conte's in some respects, but Spurs' firepower up front may prove to be tricky for the home side.
Their underlying numbers have seen an improvement since the Italian's appointment. When you look at their expected goal difference (xGD) for the season in the Premier League, they are sixth in the table at 5.5 xGD. That figure puts them below top-four rivals Arsenal and Manchester United.
A big reason for the uptick in their attacking process has been the return of Son and Kane.
They recently became the Premier League's most productive duo in terms of goals, overtaking Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba for that record.
Given Spurs' hectic schedule of late, it is probably unlikely that both will start together. Conte might look to rest Son in favor of Steven Bergwijn, as Lucas Moura is unavailable due to injury.
Therefore, backing Kane as first goalscorer at a price of 14/5 makes for a logical play.
There may not be too many goals in this one but if Spurs are to net any, it is more than likely that one half of their record-breaking duo will have something to say about it.
Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-2 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct at 1630 GMT (28/02/22)
