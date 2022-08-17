Monday night sees a North East derby between Middlesbrough and Sunderland in the Sky Bet Championship. Joe Townsend picks out a best bet.

Follow @JoesterT on Twitter

Football betting tips: Middlesbrough v Sunderland 2.5pts Middlesbrough to win at 17/20 (SpreadEx) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The early-season league table can be misleading for very uncomplicated reasons. A smaller sample size gives greater weighting to unlikely outcomes; Middlesbrough are a case in point. Heading into this weekend's eighth round of Sky Bet Championship fixtures, Chris Wilder's side sat 20th in the table.

According to Infogol's performance-based expected goals (xG) table they rank as the second-best team in the division. Only once in Boro's opening six matches have they created fewer chances than their opponents according to xG. Even that defeat by Watford, both in actual result and on xG, last time out was only sealed in the 93rd minute. Their opponents on Monday night, meanwhile, have started the campaign in the opposite fashion.

Coincidentally Middlesbrough legend Tony Mowbray will take charge of just his second game as Sunderland boss on Monday at the stadium he is most revered. Following Alex Neil's departure for Stoke, Mowbray started life with a 3-0 win over fellow newly-promoted side Rotherham. His side sat eighth before the weekend - seven places higher than Infogol rates them. Sunderland should be praised for the strong start they have made to life in the second tier but it is worth noting they have lost both games against promotion-chasing sides - away at Sheffield United and at home to Norwich. In terms of quality and seasonal aspirations, Boro sit in that same group of teams. At Bramall Lane, where 10-man Sunderland were hardly given a sniff (xG: SHU 2.05-0.23 SUN), Sheffield United were generally priced at 8/11 for victory. Given the underlying numbers and similarity in strengths of Wilder's and Paul Heckingbottom's teams a MIDDLESBROUGH WIN should be backed at a standout price of 17/20. CLICK HERE to back Middlesbrough to win with Sky Bet A couple more firms are going as long as 5/6, which also feels long enough for this selection to be worth getting onside.