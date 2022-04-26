Middlesbrough's play-off hopes are hanging by a thread as they welcome Cardiff on Wednesday. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting his best bet.

A winless run of five games has seen Middlesbrough fall away from the pack in the play-off race, now sitting ninth and five points behind sixth-placed Sheffield United. This game against Cardiff - their game in hand over their rivals - is a huge match then, with defeat all-but ending their top-six hopes, and a draw doing little to help them either. You feel as though it is MUST WIN.

Some of that 'they need to win' factor has meant for an artificially short price here, and no one should be tempted into backing the hosts at near 1/2 given their recent form and performances. Having said that, visitors Cardiff could well be in 'beach-mode', as they make the long journey up to Teesside having lost four of their last five, with their most recent two defeats coming at the hands of Boro's play-off rivals (Luton and Sheff Utd). The Bluebirds played both sides close though, only going down by a 1-0 scoreline on both occasions, limiting the high-flying outfits to 0.45 and 1.28 xGF respectively. In fact, the Welsh side have looked strong defensively over their last six, allowing an average of 1.00 xGA per game, so have the capacity to make life incredibly difficult for a Boro attack that has really struggled of late.

Chris Wilder's side have averaged just 1.07 xGF per game across their five-game winless run, so simply haven't been creating enough to deserve to have collected more points. Their defence has remained relatively solid in that period (1.30 xGA per game) though, so they haven't been blown out by anyone. In fact, all of their last five games have seen UNDER 2.5 GOALS, and that is again the selection here. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet A faltering Boro attack coupled with a solid looking Cardiff defence could lead to a dearth of scoring chances, and a tight game can be expected despite what is on the line for the hosts.

Middlesbrough v Cardiff best bets and score prediction 1.5pt Under 2.5 Goals at 5/6 (SBK) Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-0 Cardiff (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1130 BST (26/04/22)

