After Thursday’s 2-0 win over San Marino, this was a more sobering night against stronger opposition, and a result which deals a significant blow to hopes of reaching Euro 2024 even at this early stage of the campaign.

Northern Ireland appeared off the pace before Benjamin Kallman fired Finland in front with 28 minutes gone, and although the hosts improved while chasing the game, they could not find an equaliser as Dion Charles had a 62nd-minute goal ruled out for handball.

It was hardly the night O’Neill would have been hoping for on his return to a ground where so many memories were made during his first reign.

O’Neill made only one change as Jordan Thompson replaced George Saville, with the manager asking teenagers Shea Charles and Conor Bradley to deliver again following their impressive performances in Serravalle.

That worked insofar that Shea Charles was once again neat and tidy in his use of the ball at the base of midfield, while Bradley was the brightest spark going forward, but there seemed to be a lethargy about Northern Ireland’s display.

They did not truly threaten anything until the 21st minute, with the chance coming from what could have been a costly mistake from captain Craig Cathcart.