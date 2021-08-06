Sporting Life
How much do Barcelona still rely on Lionel Messi?
Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona this summer

Lionel Messi next club odds: PSG odds-on favourites to land the Argentine

By Sporting Life
08:37 · FRI August 06, 2021

Lionel Messi’s two-decade stay at Barcelona appears to be over after “financial and structural obstacles” prevented him from signing a new deal, the La Liga club announced.

Barca insist both they and Messi were willing to extend his stay, but claim La Liga regulations have made that impossible.

PSG are 1/2 favourites to sign Messi to a deal, with Manchester City set at a price of 6/1. It is 5/2 for Barcelona to work things out to continue his stint with the Catalan giants.

Lionel Messi next club odds (via Sky Bet)

  • PSG - 1/2
  • Barcelona - 5/2
  • Manchester City - 6/1
  • Any MLS side - 16/1

Odds correct at 0710 BST (06/08/21)

A statement on the Catalan giants’ official website said: “Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations).

“As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona.”

Download the free Sporting Life app for Apple and Android devices

The statement continued: “Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.

“FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life.”

Messi told Barca last summer he wanted to leave with his camp believing he was able to do so on a free transfer, but he remained on board when it emerged he was in fact subject to a 700million euros (£629m) buy-out clause during the final year of his existing deal.

The 34-year-old had been expected to sign a new contract with Barca amid reports that he would take a significant pay-cut to allow the deal to fall within league rules.

Lionel Messi: Barcelona superstar staying put for the rest of 2020 at least, but was it the right call?
CLICK HERE TO READ: What now for Barca and Messi?

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

