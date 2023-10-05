3pts Over 2.5 Goals & BTTS in Augsburg vs Darmstadt at 11/10 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts BTTS ‘No’ in Shrewsbury vs Northampton at Evens (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Over 2.5 Goals & BTTS in Go Ahead Eagles vs Heracles at 10/11 (Sky Bet)

Augsburg vs Darmstadt

The Bundesliga – Europe’s highest-scoring major league – has been great fun to follow in the embryonic stages of the season.

Germany’s top flight is averaging a huge 3.64 goals per game with 73% of matches beating the Over 2.5 Goals line, 53% featuring four strikes or more and 64% seeing both teams score.

Strugglers Augsburg and Darmstadt have been heavy contributors to those totals with the pair delivering successful Over 2.5 Goals wagers in 10 of their combined 12 encounters.

Nine of those showdowns also paid out for Both Teams To Score backers as eight crossed the Over 3.5 Goals barrier.

Neither side has yet managed a clean sheet.

Augsburg’s first three fixtures in front of their own supporters have ended in a thrilling 4-4 draw, a 2-2 stalemate and a 2-1 success.

Newly-promoted Darmstadt are returning a monstrous 4.67 goals per game from their opening six outings, five of which have gone over 3.5.

Torsten Lieberknecht’s enterprising team have got on the scoresheet in five of those fixtures yet have also managed to concede multiple goals on five occasions.

Both sides will see Saturday’s match-up as a winnable contest and with little confidence in their defensive ability, a high-scoring clash could be in the offing, making OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE stand out.