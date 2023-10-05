Having delivered eight winners from 12 at a profit of +10.52pts this season, Mark O'Haire returns with his selections for this weekend's action.
3pts Over 2.5 Goals & BTTS in Augsburg vs Darmstadt at 11/10 (Sky Bet)
2.5pts BTTS ‘No’ in Shrewsbury vs Northampton at Evens (Sky Bet)
2.5pts Over 2.5 Goals & BTTS in Go Ahead Eagles vs Heracles at 10/11 (Sky Bet)
Members Extra also gives access to:
The Bundesliga – Europe’s highest-scoring major league – has been great fun to follow in the embryonic stages of the season.
Germany’s top flight is averaging a huge 3.64 goals per game with 73% of matches beating the Over 2.5 Goals line, 53% featuring four strikes or more and 64% seeing both teams score.
Strugglers Augsburg and Darmstadt have been heavy contributors to those totals with the pair delivering successful Over 2.5 Goals wagers in 10 of their combined 12 encounters.
Nine of those showdowns also paid out for Both Teams To Score backers as eight crossed the Over 3.5 Goals barrier.
Neither side has yet managed a clean sheet.
Augsburg’s first three fixtures in front of their own supporters have ended in a thrilling 4-4 draw, a 2-2 stalemate and a 2-1 success.
Newly-promoted Darmstadt are returning a monstrous 4.67 goals per game from their opening six outings, five of which have gone over 3.5.
Torsten Lieberknecht’s enterprising team have got on the scoresheet in five of those fixtures yet have also managed to concede multiple goals on five occasions.
Both sides will see Saturday’s match-up as a winnable contest and with little confidence in their defensive ability, a high-scoring clash could be in the offing, making OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE stand out.
Sky Bet League One has been the lowest scoring EFL division thus far, averaging only 2.40 goals per game with 27% of matches featuring no more than a solitary strike and just 44% of fixtures seeing both teams score.
Two sides that have rarely landed for BTTS backers face-off this weekend as Shrewsbury host Northampton.
Collectively the pair have failed to score in half of their 20 league matches – Shrewsbury taking the bulk of the slack having fired seven blanks from 10.
The pair have at least managed to collect six clean sheets between them.
BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ has been the right wager in 15 of those 20 – a 75% hit-rate – and so it’s a surprise to see the ‘No’ option in the BTTS market as the outsider in the betting, at an an appealing price.
The Eredivisie has been as fun as ever in 2023/24, boasting a formidable 3.30 goals per-game average with 70% of contests breaking the Over 2.5 Goals barrier, 49% producing four strikes or more and 57% delivering winning Both Teams To Score selections.
Go Ahead Eagles’ encounter with Heracles has the potential to enhance all of the above numbers with the pair providing plenty of entertainment this season.
They have combined to see 12 of their 14 outings go overs, with the same figure for BTTS.
OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE makes plenty of sense considering Go Ahead have fired a solitary blank thus far – away at league-leading PSV.
The hosts have plundered 10 goals in three home fixtures, while their overall matches are averaging a massive 4.00 goals per game.
Newly-promoted Heracles have made their mark on every game but are yet to keep a clean sheet since returning to the Dutch top flight.
The visitors have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in six of those seven in matches that have averaged 3.57 goals.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.
Continue reading this article...
Join for free!
Exclusive content, stats, tips, my stable, race replays, hospitality give aways and much more… All for FREE - No monthly subscription fee