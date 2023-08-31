Football betting tips: Weekend 3pts BTTS & Over 2.5 goals in Brest v Rennes at 6/5 (Sky Bet)

2.5pts BTTS & Over 2.5 goals in Crewe v MK Dons at 5/4 (Sky Bet)

2.5pts BTTS & Over 2.5 goals in Arsenal v Man Utd at 10/11 (Sky Bet)

Crewe vs MK Dons Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 2/1 | Draw 5/2 | Away 23/20 Crewe suffered a 1-0 defeat at Bradford last week, a result that ended The Alex’s run of both scoring and conceding multiple goals in their first four Sky Bet League Two fixtures. The Railwaymen had played out three 2-2 draws, as well as securing a 4-2 victory, before being nullified by the Bantams, but I expect standard service to resume against MK Dons. Recently-relegated MK Dons (W4-D0-L1) top the embryonic fourth-tier table yet Graham Alexander’s outfit have arguably ridden their luck a little. The Buckinghamshire boys have managed a solitary shutout thus far, shipping two goals or more in three of those outings and have actually allowed the fourth-most shots from inside the penalty area.

MK Dons have been banging in the goals this season

Nevertheless, MK do possess exceptional final-third ability with Jonathan Leko and Mo Eisa headlining in attack. Despite their surprisingly porous defensive numbers, the visitors have been free-scoring, especially on their travels, having struck nine times in their previous three away days. CLICK HERE to back Both teams to score and Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Considering the two teams have collectively scored in all bar one of their 10 tussles, managed just one shutout, with eight of those 10 ties delivering Over 2.5 Goals, with eight also clicking for BTTS backers, the boosted 6/5 available on Sky Bet for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE & OVER 2.5 GOALS holds plenty of appeal.

Brest vs Rennes Kick-off time: 1600 GMT, Saturday

Home 23/10 | Draw 13/5 | Away 11/10 Ligue 1 was one of the most entertaining major leagues to follow in Europe last season and the 2023/24 campaign has picked up where it left out. The opening three rounds of action have produced 3.15 goals per-game on average with 70% of those showdowns delivering Both Teams To Score winners – 59% of fixtures featured Over 2.5 Goals. Backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE & OVER 2.5 GOALS at an enhanced price of 6/5 with Sky Bet therefore holds plenty of appeal when Brest welcome Rennes to the Stade Francis-Le Ble on Saturday afternoon. CLICK HERE to back Both teams to score and Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Brest are an expressive outfit under Eric Roy. Les Pirates gave Marseille a real run for their money at the Stade Velodrome last weekend, firing in 18 attempts at goal without success. However, the hosts did overcome Lens here 3-2 on the opening weekend before beating newly-promoted Le Havre 2-1 on their travels. The home side fired just five blanks in 24 Ligue 1 matches across all venues under Roy’s watch, scoring in 11 of 12 such showdowns at their Stade Francis-Le Ble base. Brest have seen both Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS bank in 58% of those encounters in front of their own supporters, with their 2023/24 tussles returning an eye-catching 3.37 expected goals (xG).

Rennes manager Bruno Genesio

Rennes tend to bring the noise under Bruno Genesio. Les Rouge et Noirs have netted in 36 of 41 league matches since the start of last season, notching in 18 of 20 away days. Even so, the guests have managed only two clean sheets in that 20-game sample, with 75% of those match-ups clicking in the Both Teams To Score column. Looking at this term alone, Les Rennais have covered the Over 3.5 Goals line twice already, with all three of their fixtures paying-out for BTTS backers, whilst the xG average sits at a very impressive 3.52 xG through their first three rounds.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Sky Sports: 16:30 BST, Sunday

Home 4/5 | Draw 3/1 | Away 3/1 Recent meetings between old rivals Arsenal and Manchester United haven’t disappointed – each of the past four Premier League head-to-heads have produced Over 3.5 Goals profit and there’s a decent argument to suggest Super Sunday’s showdown could follow suit. I’ll be backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE & OVER 2.5 GOALS at 10/11 via Sky Bet's boosted price. CLICK HERE to back Both teams to score and Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Arsenal should field something close to resembling a first-choice XI this weekend, which should give the Gunners a great grounding for a positive result. In contrast, United head to Emirates Stadium without Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw, forcing Erik ten Hag into a defensive reshuffle. Understandably, the market favours the hosts here.

Erik ten Hag has plenty of injury concerns heading into Sunday