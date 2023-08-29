Sporting Life
Matheus Nunes Wolves

Matheus Nunes: Man City target refuses to train with Wolves

By Sporting Life
10:00 · TUE August 29, 2023

Matheus Nunes has stopped training with the club in an effort to force through a move to Manchester City.

Premier League champions City stepped up their pursuit of Nunes after cooling their interest in West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta, and had a bid of 55million euros (£47m) rejected last week for the Portuguese attacker.

While Wolves have not received any fresh bids from City, Nunes has now stopped training with Gary O’Neil’s side.

The 25-year-old, who joined from Sporting Lisbon last summer in a deal worth £42m, was absent for Saturday’s 1-0 win away to Everton and will again be missing from the squad for the upcoming second-round Carabao Cup tie at Molineux.

Nunes will face disciplinary action for his decision to stop training, but could be integrated back into the squad if no move occurs before the summer transfer window shuts at 11pm on Friday.

