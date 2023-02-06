Each day we pick out a player and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight. Monday's focus is on Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.
Mason Mount's future has come under the spotlight following speculation that the midfielder and Chelsea are struggling to agree terms on a new deal.
Following a barrage of summer and winter arrivals at Stamford Bridge, how much of a blow would an exit be to the Graham Potter project?
A key component of Thomas Tuchel's side last term, and of Gareth Southgate's England set-up, Mount's Premier League 0.57 xGI/95 (expected goal involvements per game) saw him outperform all but three Premier League midfielders - all of whom formed part of Manchester City's title-winning team: Kevin De Bruyne (0.64), Phil Foden (0.63) and Ilkay Gundogan (0.62).
But 2022/23 has proved testing - for Chelsea and Mount alike.
Sitting ninth in the table after 21 games, the Blues have already lost seven games - one more defeat than they suffered across the whole of the last campaign - and their 24-year-old midfielder has played in all but one of league fixtures.
Mount has struggled to hit the heights of last term individually.
In 36 games in '21/22, Mount scored six goals and provided five assists, though his 10.04 xA (expected assists) suggest his displays merited a far higher return.
The difference between the two campaigns is stark, with his 0.16 xGA/95 for the current season dwarfed by a far superior figure of 0.31 last time out.
Mount's figures have also dipped in other areas of the field, with his 1.7 successful tackles per game lagging behind the 2.3 of last season and pass completion rate also dropping - from 87% to 81%.
The Blues have spent heavily to rebuild their squad - especially in midfield.
Could it be that they are planning to dis-Mount?