Each day we pick out a player and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight. Monday's focus is on Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

Age: 24

Position: Attacking midfielder

Club: Chelsea

Country: England Mason Mount's future has come under the spotlight following speculation that the midfielder and Chelsea are struggling to agree terms on a new deal. Following a barrage of summer and winter arrivals at Stamford Bridge, how much of a blow would an exit be to the Graham Potter project?

A key component of Thomas Tuchel's side last term, and of Gareth Southgate's England set-up, Mount's Premier League 0.57 xGI/95 (expected goal involvements per game) saw him outperform all but three Premier League midfielders - all of whom formed part of Manchester City's title-winning team: Kevin De Bruyne (0.64), Phil Foden (0.63) and Ilkay Gundogan (0.62). But 2022/23 has proved testing - for Chelsea and Mount alike. Sitting ninth in the table after 21 games, the Blues have already lost seven games - one more defeat than they suffered across the whole of the last campaign - and their 24-year-old midfielder has played in all but one of league fixtures.

Mount has struggled to hit the heights of last term individually. In 36 games in '21/22, Mount scored six goals and provided five assists, though his 10.04 xA (expected assists) suggest his displays merited a far higher return. The difference between the two campaigns is stark, with his 0.16 xGA/95 for the current season dwarfed by a far superior figure of 0.31 last time out.