Anthony Martial injury: Manchester United forward could miss rest of season

The 25-year-old limped out of France’s World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan last weekend, making him a doubt for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Brighton.

Martial was conspicuous by his absence from the squad and Solskjaer now expects to be without the United forward for a key period.

“Unfortunately he’s sprained his knee with France,” the United boss told MUTV.

“It’s always when they go away on internationals, you’ve fingers crossed and you hope that they’re going to come back fit.

“Paul (Pogba) played in all three games – 30, 60, 90 minutes – so that was a boost for us but losing Anthony for what might be the rest of the season is very disappointing, especially when the reports and signals are from there that it wasn’t serious but it looks a bad one, yeah.”

In a further update to BT Sport, Solskjaer said: “He sprained his knee with France and it looks like he’ll be out for a few weeks, definitely.

“But we hope to get him back before the end of the season but we’re not sure.”