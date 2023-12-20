3pts Wrexham and Chesterfield both to score 2+ goals at 10/11 (Sky Bet)
2.5pts Den Bosch vs Cambuur – Over 2.5 Goal + BTTS at evens (Sky Bet)
2.5pts Dumbarton and Stenhousemuir both to win at 10/11 (Sky Bet)
The Netherlands’ second-tier – the Eerste Divisie – is renowned for its goal-heavy nature. A chunky 62% of this season’s fixtures have featured winning Both Teams To Score selections with 61% of encounters producing Over 2.5 Goals; the division is averaging 3.02 goals per-game and Friday night’s clash between Den Bosch and Cambuur promises entertainment.
Den Bosch have earned only three points from their last 11 league dates to slide into the relegation zone, yet the Blue White Dragons have the capacity to cause problems at their De Vliert home. In front of their own supporters, the hosts have gotten on the scoresheet in all bar two tussles, with 7/10 rewarding BTTS backers and 7/10 returning Over 2.5 profit.
However, the real stars of the show are Cambuur. The visitors have seen an unbelievable 18 of their overall 19 Eerste Divisie dates oblige in the Both Teams To Score column with 16 of those showdowns featuring three goals or more. When on their travels, Cambuur have cleared the Over 4.5 Goals in five of nine, including all three trips to the bottom-four.
My preferred OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE selection has an 84% hit-rate in Cambuur’s contests and the even money boosted price is simply too big to turn down.
Wrexham solidified their place in Sky Bet League Two’s automatic promotion places with a 2-1 home success against Colchester last weekend, extending their remarkable scoring streak at the Racecourse Ground. Since returning to the EFL, the Dragons have managed to notch at least twice in all 11 of their home tussles, averaging an enormous 3.18 goals per-game.
Phil Parkinson’s posse have struck at least three goals in seven of those 11 outings at their and I’m happy to back WREXHAM TO SCORE 2+ GOALS when Welsh rivals Newport arrive. The visitors have been beaten in eight of their 11 away days this season with the Exiles also shipping multiple goals on eight occasions on their travels.
We can double that selection up by backing CHESTERFIELD TO SCORE 2+ GOALS when they host Aldershot in the National League. The Spireites have raced eight points clear of the pack having claimed top honours in 18 of their 22 league dates thus far; Paul Cook’s charges have W9-D1-L0 on home soil, scoring Over 1.5 Goals in 9/10 and 3+ goals in 8/10.
Despite sitting in the top-seven, Aldershot head to Whittington Moor having already lost seven of 11 away days in the division, conceding two strikes or more in 8/11, including all three visits to top-four teams.
Having opened their campaign with successive draws, DUMBARTON have picked up maximum points in nine of their following 13 Scottish League Two fixtures, including five of seven at their home on The Rock. The Sons have proven especially impenetrable here, shipping just five goals in eight encounters, giving the group a solid base to work from.
Dumbarton will be looking to enhance their recent run when lowly Clyde visit on Saturday afternoon. The Bully Wee prop up the fourth-tier having claimed a solitary success (W1-D5-L9), firing blanks on six occasions, whilst earning just one clean sheet. The visitors were beaten 4-0 when the two teams met in October and are easily opposed again.
STENHOUSEMUIR top the Scottish League Two standings having claimed 11 victories in their most recent 14, including seven successive triumphs. The Warriors are the league’s top goalscorers, own the best defensive record in the division and have kept a remarkable 11 shutouts in their 16 encounters overall, leaking just once in their most recent five fixtures.
It’s therefore a straightforward selection to have Stenny onside against away-day strugglers Elgin. City are second-bottom and have taken one point from eight road trips this term (W0-D1-L7), scoring four goals and leaking 23; the visitors have suffered back-to-back 4-0 thumpings and have returned a wretched W0-D1-L6 when playing away since February.
Odds correct at 1200 GMT (21/12/23)
