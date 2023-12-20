Follow @MarkOHaire

Football betting tips: Weekend 3pts Wrexham and Chesterfield both to score 2+ goals at 10/11 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Den Bosch vs Cambuur – Over 2.5 Goal + BTTS at evens (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Dumbarton and Stenhousemuir both to win at 10/11 (Sky Bet)

Den Bosch vs Cambuur Kick-off time: 19:00 GMT, Friday

Home 3/1 | Draw 14/5 | Away 7/10 The Netherlands’ second-tier – the Eerste Divisie – is renowned for its goal-heavy nature. A chunky 62% of this season’s fixtures have featured winning Both Teams To Score selections with 61% of encounters producing Over 2.5 Goals; the division is averaging 3.02 goals per-game and Friday night’s clash between Den Bosch and Cambuur promises entertainment. Den Bosch have earned only three points from their last 11 league dates to slide into the relegation zone, yet the Blue White Dragons have the capacity to cause problems at their De Vliert home. In front of their own supporters, the hosts have gotten on the scoresheet in all bar two tussles, with 7/10 rewarding BTTS backers and 7/10 returning Over 2.5 profit.

Cambuur celebrate

However, the real stars of the show are Cambuur. The visitors have seen an unbelievable 18 of their overall 19 Eerste Divisie dates oblige in the Both Teams To Score column with 16 of those showdowns featuring three goals or more. When on their travels, Cambuur have cleared the Over 4.5 Goals in five of nine, including all three trips to the bottom-four. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 Goals and Both teams to score with Sky Bet My preferred OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE selection has an 84% hit-rate in Cambuur’s contests and the even money boosted price is simply too big to turn down.

Wrexham vs Newport and Chesterfield vs Aldershot Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday Wrexham solidified their place in Sky Bet League Two’s automatic promotion places with a 2-1 home success against Colchester last weekend, extending their remarkable scoring streak at the Racecourse Ground. Since returning to the EFL, the Dragons have managed to notch at least twice in all 11 of their home tussles, averaging an enormous 3.18 goals per-game. Phil Parkinson’s posse have struck at least three goals in seven of those 11 outings at their and I’m happy to back WREXHAM TO SCORE 2+ GOALS when Welsh rivals Newport arrive. The visitors have been beaten in eight of their 11 away days this season with the Exiles also shipping multiple goals on eight occasions on their travels.

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin

We can double that selection up by backing CHESTERFIELD TO SCORE 2+ GOALS when they host Aldershot in the National League. The Spireites have raced eight points clear of the pack having claimed top honours in 18 of their 22 league dates thus far; Paul Cook’s charges have W9-D1-L0 on home soil, scoring Over 1.5 Goals in 9/10 and 3+ goals in 8/10. CLICK HERE to back both Wrexham and Chesterfield to score 2+ goals with Sky Bet Despite sitting in the top-seven, Aldershot head to Whittington Moor having already lost seven of 11 away days in the division, conceding two strikes or more in 8/11, including all three visits to top-four teams.