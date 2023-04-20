Barnsley v Oxford

The automatic promotion race is really heating up in Sky Bet League One with Plymouth (89), Ipswich (88) and Sheffield Wednesday (87) vying for the two available berths. However, Barnsley (82) cannot be dismissed with the Tykes making an impressive late charge.

No third-tier team has earned more points since mid-October with the Reds posting W19-D4-L4. The South Yorkshire side have averaged 2.26 points per game during that stunning streak, as well as 2.11 goals per game.

And Michael Duff’s men have proven almost flawless at Oakwell.

Barnsley have won eight successive home games, as well as 12 across their most recent 13 league fixtures on their own patch. That sample includes wins over high-flyers Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby and Portsmouth, with their only reverse arriving against top-six outfit Bolton - a match they played 80 minutes of with 10 men.

The Tykes have plundered multiple goals in 12 of those aforementioned 13, firing home three goals or more on seven occasions.

If they come close to reaching those sky high standards on Saturday BARNSLEY look too big to ignore at 4/5 (1.80) to dispatch relegation-threatened Oxford.

Oxford earned a fifth draw in six outings in midweek, but that run of results has extended the Yellows winless streak to 16 (W0-D6-L10).

During that sorry sample they have failed to score nine times and managed more than a solitary strike just once. Go back to mid-November and the visitors have picked up just three league wins in 24 (W3-D9-L12).

Over the course of the campaign, Oxford have collected just four away victories in 21 and the visitors have often fallen short against the leading lights, posting W2-D3-L10 when facing the top 15.

Scoreless in six of seven trips to the top eight, they are bound to be tested by an in-form Barnsley outfit whose sights remain set on the top two.