Mark O'Haire landed both selections in his column last weekend, and both his tips kick-off at 2pm on Sunday. Don't miss out.
2.5pts Montpellier to win Draw no Bet v Ajaccio at 41/50 (Unibet, BetUK)
2.5pts Toulouse to beat Angers at 21/20 (Unibet)
After a season of slumber, Montpellier appear to be moving in the right direction. The return of Michel der Zakarian has given the group a significant lift with La Paillade beginning to move clear of the relegation scrap.
The Armenian was reappointed at the beginning of February and has overseen an impressive W3-D1-L0 return from his first four fixtures.
The Occitania outfit dismissed fellow strugglers Brest (3-0) and Troyes (1-0) before picking up a resolute point against high-flying Lens. And last weekend Montpellier made mincemeat of rock-bottom Angers, running out easy 5-0 winners at home to push eight points clear of the drop-zone with mercurial playmaker Teji Savanier back in the fold following suspension.
The success continued a running theme of La Paillade showing their class when coming up against the division’s lesser lights. Montpellier have now earned top honours in eight of their 11 showdowns against bottom-six opposition this season, with lowly Ajaccio next in-line.
Ajaccio will need to pull off a minor miracle to avoid an immediate return to Ligue 2 with the Corsicans squad well below the standards required to consolidate in the top-tier. The hosts were beaten late on at Reims last weekend – an eighth reverse in 10 this calendar year with their only two triumphs in that time coming against fellow scrappers Angers and Troyes.
Exclude bottom-six rivals, L'Ours have managed just W1-D2-L16 in Ligue 1 action, including a woeful W0-D1-L8 at their Stade Francois Coty base. Equally damming is Ajaccio’s paltry nine-goal return over that same 19-game sample with Olivier Pantaloni’s side firing 12 blanks and recording just one clean sheet when facing sides outside the relegation dogfight.
MONTPELLIER DRAW NO BET holds plenty of appeal.
Toulouse have enjoyed an excellent return to Ligue 1 this season. The newly-promoted outfit have consolidated in mid-table and reached a Coupe de France semi-final with Philippe Montanier’s dynamic and progressive side boasting a heady blend of pace and potential, plus untapped quality from across the globe.
Three successive league losses have stalled Les Violets’ progress in Ligue 1, although two of those tussles came against in-form Reims and Marseille, and Téfécé have a great opportunity to bounce back on Sunday when travelling to no-hopers Angers.
Angers were hammered 5-0 at Montpellier last weekend, a result that leaves the rock-bottom outfit 12 points adrift of safety having lost 20 (77%) of their 26 league dates this term. Head coach Abdel Bouhazama was dismissed in midweek and Le SCO’s only standout stars Sofiane Boufal and Azzedine Ounahi left the sinking ship in January.
Les Noirs et Blancs are already preparing for life in Ligue 2 and are well worth opposing again. Angers have endured a disastrous run of results since the September international break, picking up only two points from a possible 54 (W0-D2-L16), and their record in front of their home supporters at the Raymond Kopa Stadium leaves a lot to be desired.
Le SCO have suffered 10 home defeats from 13, a return that includes eight losses from nine winless showdowns since September, shipping multiple goals on eight occasions. When facing top-12 teams, Angers have posted W0-D0-L7 as hosts, leaking twice or more in every encounter, making TOULOUSE TO WIN a simple selection.
Toulouse have proven consistent operators against sides outside of the elite, taking W7-D2-L1 against sides below them in the standings, winning all five fixtures against the current bottom-four. Montanier’s men have struck 10 times in their three wins away at bottom-six opposition, suggesting they’re more than capable of a repeat this weekend.
