Ajaccio v Montpellier

After a season of slumber, Montpellier appear to be moving in the right direction. The return of Michel der Zakarian has given the group a significant lift with La Paillade beginning to move clear of the relegation scrap.

The Armenian was reappointed at the beginning of February and has overseen an impressive W3-D1-L0 return from his first four fixtures.

The Occitania outfit dismissed fellow strugglers Brest (3-0) and Troyes (1-0) before picking up a resolute point against high-flying Lens. And last weekend Montpellier made mincemeat of rock-bottom Angers, running out easy 5-0 winners at home to push eight points clear of the drop-zone with mercurial playmaker Teji Savanier back in the fold following suspension.

The success continued a running theme of La Paillade showing their class when coming up against the division’s lesser lights. Montpellier have now earned top honours in eight of their 11 showdowns against bottom-six opposition this season, with lowly Ajaccio next in-line.

Ajaccio will need to pull off a minor miracle to avoid an immediate return to Ligue 2 with the Corsicans squad well below the standards required to consolidate in the top-tier. The hosts were beaten late on at Reims last weekend – an eighth reverse in 10 this calendar year with their only two triumphs in that time coming against fellow scrappers Angers and Troyes.

Exclude bottom-six rivals, L'Ours have managed just W1-D2-L16 in Ligue 1 action, including a woeful W0-D1-L8 at their Stade Francois Coty base. Equally damming is Ajaccio’s paltry nine-goal return over that same 19-game sample with Olivier Pantaloni’s side firing 12 blanks and recording just one clean sheet when facing sides outside the relegation dogfight.

MONTPELLIER DRAW NO BET holds plenty of appeal.