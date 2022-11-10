Mark O'Haire is 25.3pts in profit in his column this season. Be sure to check out his best bets from across this weekend's action.
2.5pts Stirling win and Over 1.5 Goals v Annan at 6/5 (10bet)
2.5pts Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score in Stranraer v Stenhousemuir at 21/20 (bet365)
Stirling Albion are motoring towards top spot in Scotland’s League Two following an unbeaten run since mid-September (W6-D2-L0). The in-form Binos accumulated 23 goals during that eight-game spell to move to within two points of table-toppers Dunfermline.
Darren Young’s troops can extend their eye-catching streak when they welcome Annan this weekend with STIRLING TO WIN & OVER 1.5 GOALS holding plenty of appeal at 6/5 (2.20) with 10BET. The hosts are the division’s top league goalscorers with Albion proving particularly destructive at Forthbank Stadium, netting 18 goals in six matches.
Across the full campaign, Stirling have struck Over 1.5 Goals nine times in 13 League Two games, achieving the feat in all bar one home clash. The Binos have pocketed W4-D2-L0 at Forthbank and possess a dominant record when viewing the section’s performance data ratings; Albion boast a formidable 76% shot ratio when welcoming opposition outfits.
That’s an intimidating prospect for an Annan side that travel north looking to improve on the fourth-tier’s worst away record for goals conceded. The Dumfries and Galloway group have shipped multiple strikes in five of seven road trips, conceding 2.43 goals per-game on their travels this term; Athletic are also searching for their first shutout at home or away.
With the league’s hottest forwardline facing the division’s weakest rearguard, it’s easy to see why Stirling should be favoured here. Albion are already 14 points better off than Annan and should be able to show their class here having already turned Athletic over when the two teams met in the reverse match-up back in August.
Scotland’s League Two remains the UK’s goal-haven and highest-scoring league this season with the fourth-tier averaging 3.08 goals per-game, 63% of fixtures featuring three goals or more and 63% delivering Both Teams To Score pay-outs. The combined OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE offering has landed the bounty in 57% of fixtures.
A repeat holds plenty of appeal as the division’s great entertainers Stenhousemuir travel to Stranraer on Saturday with Sky Bet offering evens (2.00) on our proposed play.
Stenny produced the goal goods last weekend against Elgin in an entertaining encounter that concluded 2-2. Stephen Swift’s side have now broken the Over 2.5 Goals barrier in 12 of their opening 13 outings, eight of which have produced four goals or more, with BTTS obliging on 12 occasions.
Games involving the Falkirk outfit are averaging a huge 3.77 goals with Stenhousemuir failing to net just once and earning a solitary shutout – no League Two team has conceded more often. Meanwhile, their last 10 dates involving Stenny have concluded 2-2, 2-2, 1-3, 2-2, 2-4, 1-2, 3-3, 3-1, 1-2 and 1-3, highlighting their propensity for shootouts.
Mid-table Stranraer have produced their best efforts at Stair Park. The Blues have earned 14 of their 16-point tally in front of home supporters, with 13 of their 18-goal output following suit. Jamie Hamill’s troops have notched twice or more in five of seven showdowns as hosts with Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score landing on each occasion.
Across the season as a whole, Stranraer have scored in 11 of 13 league fixtures, recording just two shutouts, with nine contests producing Over 2.5 Goals profit and eight encounters delivering BTTS winners. The Blues should be well able to play their part in another ding-dong dust-up from Scotland’s League Two this Saturday.
