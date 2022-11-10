Stirling v Annan

Stirling Albion are motoring towards top spot in Scotland’s League Two following an unbeaten run since mid-September (W6-D2-L0). The in-form Binos accumulated 23 goals during that eight-game spell to move to within two points of table-toppers Dunfermline.

Darren Young’s troops can extend their eye-catching streak when they welcome Annan this weekend with STIRLING TO WIN & OVER 1.5 GOALS holding plenty of appeal at 6/5 (2.20) with 10BET. The hosts are the division’s top league goalscorers with Albion proving particularly destructive at Forthbank Stadium, netting 18 goals in six matches.

Across the full campaign, Stirling have struck Over 1.5 Goals nine times in 13 League Two games, achieving the feat in all bar one home clash. The Binos have pocketed W4-D2-L0 at Forthbank and possess a dominant record when viewing the section’s performance data ratings; Albion boast a formidable 76% shot ratio when welcoming opposition outfits.

That’s an intimidating prospect for an Annan side that travel north looking to improve on the fourth-tier’s worst away record for goals conceded. The Dumfries and Galloway group have shipped multiple strikes in five of seven road trips, conceding 2.43 goals per-game on their travels this term; Athletic are also searching for their first shutout at home or away.

With the league’s hottest forwardline facing the division’s weakest rearguard, it’s easy to see why Stirling should be favoured here. Albion are already 14 points better off than Annan and should be able to show their class here having already turned Athletic over when the two teams met in the reverse match-up back in August.