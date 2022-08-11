Mark O'Haire's weekend nap, which was 19.8pts in profit last season with an ROI of 23%, will be released exclusively to Members Extra readers at midday every Friday.

Carlisle vs Swindon

Paul Simpson inspired Carlisle to successive promotions in his first stint in charge of the Cumbrians, and the returning hero confirmed his club legend status by guiding the Blues well clear of relegation trouble after arriving for a second spell as manager towards the latter stages of last season.

Simpson returned with United sat inside the drop-zone, however, only five League Two clubs earned more points than Carlisle following his appointment, and the Cumbrians concluded the campaign 15 points clear of danger – a quite remarkable turnaround.

Carlisle have continued where they left off this term too. The Blues battered Crawley despite only winning 1-0 on the opening day – registering over 2.50 Expected Goals (xG) and firing in 15 shots from inside the penalty area – before winning the shot count and spurning three good opportunities in a 1-1 draw away at Colchester last weekend.

Back at Brunton Park, Carlisle are to be respected. The hosts have tabled six triumphs from eight here in Simpson’s second spell and the Cumbrians are surprise outsiders for the visit of Swindon on Saturday. I’m therefore keen to keep the Blues onside with generous even (2.0) money quotes across the board on CARLISLE DRAW NO BET.

It’s a long auld journey for Swindon, who are still adjusting to life without head coach Ben Garner. The Robins boss departed for Charlton in the summer, taking three of Town’s key playing personnel to the Valley; former assistant Scott Lindsey has stepped into the breach, although early efforts from the Wiltshire outfit haven’t completely convinced.

Swindon were stuffed 3-0 at Harrogate on matchday one, creating very little outside of their missed penalty. In fairness, the Robins dug in deep to earn a 0-0 against Salford last week with star striker Harry McKirdy sent off before half-time, but it was another backs-against-the-wall job from Town, who’ve thus far failed to impress in the final-third.

McKirdy is available for the weekend trip, and it’s well worth noting too, that Swindon were the best away performers in League Two by some distance in 21/22. However, I’m doubtful the Robins will provide the same standard of menace this term and I’m more than happy to oppose their status as pre-match favourites going to Carlisle.