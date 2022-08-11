Mark O'Haire returned a profit in his first column of the 2022/23 season, and he returns to pick out his best bets from across the weekend's action.
2.5pts Carlisle to win Draw No Bet v Swindon at evens (General)
2.5pts Bonnyrigg Rose to win Draw No Bet v Stranraer at 10/11 (Sky Bet)
Mark O'Haire's weekend nap, which was 19.8pts in profit last season with an ROI of 23%, will be released exclusively to Members Extra readers at midday every Friday.
Paul Simpson inspired Carlisle to successive promotions in his first stint in charge of the Cumbrians, and the returning hero confirmed his club legend status by guiding the Blues well clear of relegation trouble after arriving for a second spell as manager towards the latter stages of last season.
Simpson returned with United sat inside the drop-zone, however, only five League Two clubs earned more points than Carlisle following his appointment, and the Cumbrians concluded the campaign 15 points clear of danger – a quite remarkable turnaround.
Carlisle have continued where they left off this term too. The Blues battered Crawley despite only winning 1-0 on the opening day – registering over 2.50 Expected Goals (xG) and firing in 15 shots from inside the penalty area – before winning the shot count and spurning three good opportunities in a 1-1 draw away at Colchester last weekend.
Back at Brunton Park, Carlisle are to be respected. The hosts have tabled six triumphs from eight here in Simpson’s second spell and the Cumbrians are surprise outsiders for the visit of Swindon on Saturday. I’m therefore keen to keep the Blues onside with generous even (2.0) money quotes across the board on CARLISLE DRAW NO BET.
It’s a long auld journey for Swindon, who are still adjusting to life without head coach Ben Garner. The Robins boss departed for Charlton in the summer, taking three of Town’s key playing personnel to the Valley; former assistant Scott Lindsey has stepped into the breach, although early efforts from the Wiltshire outfit haven’t completely convinced.
Swindon were stuffed 3-0 at Harrogate on matchday one, creating very little outside of their missed penalty. In fairness, the Robins dug in deep to earn a 0-0 against Salford last week with star striker Harry McKirdy sent off before half-time, but it was another backs-against-the-wall job from Town, who’ve thus far failed to impress in the final-third.
McKirdy is available for the weekend trip, and it’s well worth noting too, that Swindon were the best away performers in League Two by some distance in 21/22. However, I’m doubtful the Robins will provide the same standard of menace this term and I’m more than happy to oppose their status as pre-match favourites going to Carlisle.
Bonnyrigg Rose provided us with a straightforward winner last weekend and I’m happy to support the Scottish League Two debutants again on Saturday when they travel to Stranraer. The Lowland League champions have earned top honours from their two opening encounters following promotion and have caught the eye with their performances.
The Midlothian outfit showcased their potential in the League Cup and Robbie Horn’s men have since enjoyed a routine 2-0 success over Forfar - winning the shot count 12-4 – before triumphing 3-0 at East Fife. Across the two tussles, the well-backed Rosey Posey have allowed only two on-target efforts, displaying why they’re outright favourites this season.
Even so, 10/11 (1.91) quotes on BONNYRIGG ROSE DRAW NO BET again looks a little too big to turn down at Stranraer.
The home side earned an impressive 1-0 win over Annan in their opener but were well beaten by the aforementioned Forfar last time out, conceding seven shots on-target and giving away nine corners in the process.
Last season Stranraer were turned over eight times on home soil, the hosts lost all five of their League Cup contests (conceding 18 goals) and are expected to be mid-table fodder in the fourth-tier this term.
This might be one of our last chances to support the Rosey Posey at backable prices before the market catches up with their quality.
