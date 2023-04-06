Mark O'Haire is +31pts in profit for his column this season, and returns with his two best bets for this weekend, the first starting at Friday 3pm.
2.5pts Preston to win Draw no Bet v QPR at 5/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
2.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in Tottenham v Brighton at 23/20 (10bet)
QPR were top of the Championship on 22nd October, but Rangers’ campaign has since dramatically blown-off course.
Mick Beale’s courting of higher-profile management opportunities saw the R’s form take a slide before the head coach accepted a role in Scotland and neither Neil Critchley nor Gareth Ainsworth have struggled been able to stem the bleeding at Loftus Road.
The West Londoners have accumulated just 12 points and two triumphs in the following 23 league fixtures (W2-D6-L15) and suffered an early FA Cup exit at the hands of Fleetwood. QPR have scored only 13 goals in that 23-game sample – that’s almost 34 hours of football – whilst conceding a whopping 43 strikes.
Performances have largely fallen way below early season standards and Rangers have won just once in W12 since October (W1-D2-L8) and come into their Saturday showdown with Preston have been beaten in eight of nine across all venues. The R’s have conceded in 12 of their last 14 home Championship contests and the mutinous mood makes them easy meat.
Only three sides have earned more points on the road than Preston thus far, and with only three teams collecting more away clean sheets than North End, the visitors tend to be awkward opponents. Ryan Lowe’s troops have suffered only three losses in 14 against the bottom-eight and have been turned over just five times on their travels all season.
PNE’s only defeat in nine came at high-flying Middlesbrough and they’ve overcome basement battlers Rotherham, Cardiff and Blackpool in their last four, so a similar outcome against beleaguered QPR should be well within their range.
Backing PRESTON DRAW NO BET holds plenty of appeal at 5/4 (2.25) quotes with Betfair and Paddy Power.
Brighton are dreaming of Europe following their midweek 2-0 triumph at Bournemouth enhanced the Seagulls position in the Premier League standings. Albion remain seven points shy of Champions League qualification, yet Roberto De Zerbi’s swashbuckling side have to be respected in the market based on their effervescent efforts.
The Seasiders have suffered a solitary loss in 11 and head to Tottenham on Saturday unbeaten on their travels since October. Brighton are undoubtedly trending upwards, putting together consistently strong performances and could well go off as favourites for their trip to North London this weekend. And they’ll certainly fancy their chances here…
Underlying performance data metrics have marked Brighton out as a top-five team at worst. Looking at four, eight and 12-game form splits, the Seagulls are rated even higher, and therefore command maximum respect. However, I’m more comfortable taking a goals-based approach for Saturday’s showdown, such is Albion’s style under De Zerbi.
BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS is a 23/20 shout and should have plenty of legs.
Brighton recorded only their second away clean sheet of the campaign in midweek but were put under plenty of pressure by Bournemouth, conceding 10 shots from inside the penalty area and an Expected Goals (xG) count over the 1.70 mark.
Tuesday’s tussle was their first shutout on their travels under De Zerbi, with the Seasiders favouring a front-foot approach. Albion have fired only four blanks in 21 under the Italian’s watch, and have scored in all bar one away day all season. In fact, Brighton have struck twice or more in nine of those 13 as guests and notched in 27 of their last 32 road trips.
With that in mind, you almost expect De Zerbi’s troops to oblige at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with Spurs conceding in five of six when welcoming top-half teams this term. However, despite their obvious flaws and concerns, Harry Kane and co have enough offensive ability to make their own mark on proceedings here too.
Tottenham have gotten on the scoresheet in 12 of 14 home Premier League encounters in 2022/23 and should be capable of playing their part in a watchable, goal-laden affair.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.