QPR vs Preston

QPR were top of the Championship on 22nd October, but Rangers’ campaign has since dramatically blown-off course.

Mick Beale’s courting of higher-profile management opportunities saw the R’s form take a slide before the head coach accepted a role in Scotland and neither Neil Critchley nor Gareth Ainsworth have struggled been able to stem the bleeding at Loftus Road.

The West Londoners have accumulated just 12 points and two triumphs in the following 23 league fixtures (W2-D6-L15) and suffered an early FA Cup exit at the hands of Fleetwood. QPR have scored only 13 goals in that 23-game sample – that’s almost 34 hours of football – whilst conceding a whopping 43 strikes.

Performances have largely fallen way below early season standards and Rangers have won just once in W12 since October (W1-D2-L8) and come into their Saturday showdown with Preston have been beaten in eight of nine across all venues. The R’s have conceded in 12 of their last 14 home Championship contests and the mutinous mood makes them easy meat.

Only three sides have earned more points on the road than Preston thus far, and with only three teams collecting more away clean sheets than North End, the visitors tend to be awkward opponents. Ryan Lowe’s troops have suffered only three losses in 14 against the bottom-eight and have been turned over just five times on their travels all season.

PNE’s only defeat in nine came at high-flying Middlesbrough and they’ve overcome basement battlers Rotherham, Cardiff and Blackpool in their last four, so a similar outcome against beleaguered QPR should be well within their range.

