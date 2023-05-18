Mark O'Haire's column returns for the latest weekend action, with goals fancied across two games.
Mark O'Haire column 21/22: +21.80pts profit
Mark O'Haire column 22/23: +23.76pts profit
2.5pts Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score in Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal at 21/20 (10BET)
2.5pts Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score in Union St Gilloise vs Genk at 10/11 (bet365, Sky Bet)
Arsenal’s feint title hopes were extinguished in their 3-0 evisceration against Brighton last week and the Gunners could be forgiven for downing tools over the final few weeks.
Miniscule quotes on Mikel Arteta’s men to pick up maximum points at Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening make little appeal, though I am keen to support a goal-heavy game.
Forest have found form at just the right time. The Tricky Trees picked up a rare point on the road at Chelsea last weekend – the second occasion in their last four fixtures the Reds have battled back from losing points to secure a positive result – and Steve Cooper’s side have now tabled W2-D1-L1 across those encounters.
More impressively, Cooper’s charges have struck twice or more in four of their most recent five outings. The Forest boss has tweaked his system with Taiwo Awoniyi now leading the line centrally and the switch has worked out wondrously well with the towering Nigerian forward notching four goals across the last two matches and proving a real handful.
With the likes of Brennan Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White providing the ingenuity, direct running, trickery and tenacity, the Reds are a very capable bunch in attacking areas.
Considering Forest have already scored in 16 of their 18 City Ground showdowns since promotion, I’m happy to back the strugglers to enhance that record this weekend.
However, Cooper’s crew are without a clean sheet in 15, have conceded multiple goals in 12 of those contests with 10 of their past 13 featuring Over 2.5 Goals.
Despite their recent disappointment, Arsenal arrive having scored in 17 of 18 away days, bagging multiple goals in 11 of their last 14, with Over 2.5 Goals collecting in 13 of 15 across all venues.
The Gunners themselves have been far from watertight. Arteta’s outfit have managed only six shutouts in 22 Premier League matches since the World Cup, leaking twice or more in eight of 15, and so it’s difficult to dismiss the likelihood of another goal-filled game here.
With that in-mind, I’ll take OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 21/20.
Last week we featured Union St Gilloise versus Genk in this column with our proposed Over 2.5 Goals & Both Teams To Score wager going down as the hosts pocketed a 3-0 home success.
That victory keeps Union just one point off the top as we head into the penultimate round of play-off fixtures.
Despite the defeat, I’m eager to follow the same blueprint on Sunday with the two teams facing-off again, although this time at Genk’s impressive Luminus Arena home. Backing a repeat of OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE gives us a tasty 10/11 (1.91) shot.
Almost all of last week’s reasoning remains intact. The two teams have now met three times this term – all three of those match-ups have produced at least three goals, with the duo also each returning a strong 71% success-rate for Over 2.5 Goals during the regular season.
Meanwhile, just one of their combined play-off matches have fallen short of the required three-goal line.
The high-flyers have combined to score in all bar five of their 68 regular season match-ups, and have been on-target in three of their collective five play-off outings too, with our preferred play paying-out on three occasions during the final run-in.
Both Teams To Score has proven particular popular when Genk and Union are in action.
Both sides obliged in 11 of Genk’s 14 with top-eight opposition, with Union following suit on 12 occasions, whilst the pair have managed to score in 29 of their collective 34 grouped games against the league’s elite – including play-offs – managing just four clean sheets.
Odds correct at 1000 BST (18/05/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.