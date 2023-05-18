2.5pts Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score in Union St Gilloise vs Genk at 10/11 (bet365, Sky Bet)

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

Arsenal’s feint title hopes were extinguished in their 3-0 evisceration against Brighton last week and the Gunners could be forgiven for downing tools over the final few weeks.

Miniscule quotes on Mikel Arteta’s men to pick up maximum points at Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening make little appeal, though I am keen to support a goal-heavy game.

Forest have found form at just the right time. The Tricky Trees picked up a rare point on the road at Chelsea last weekend – the second occasion in their last four fixtures the Reds have battled back from losing points to secure a positive result – and Steve Cooper’s side have now tabled W2-D1-L1 across those encounters.

More impressively, Cooper’s charges have struck twice or more in four of their most recent five outings. The Forest boss has tweaked his system with Taiwo Awoniyi now leading the line centrally and the switch has worked out wondrously well with the towering Nigerian forward notching four goals across the last two matches and proving a real handful.

With the likes of Brennan Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White providing the ingenuity, direct running, trickery and tenacity, the Reds are a very capable bunch in attacking areas.

Considering Forest have already scored in 16 of their 18 City Ground showdowns since promotion, I’m happy to back the strugglers to enhance that record this weekend.

However, Cooper’s crew are without a clean sheet in 15, have conceded multiple goals in 12 of those contests with 10 of their past 13 featuring Over 2.5 Goals.

Despite their recent disappointment, Arsenal arrive having scored in 17 of 18 away days, bagging multiple goals in 11 of their last 14, with Over 2.5 Goals collecting in 13 of 15 across all venues.

The Gunners themselves have been far from watertight. Arteta’s outfit have managed only six shutouts in 22 Premier League matches since the World Cup, leaking twice or more in eight of 15, and so it’s difficult to dismiss the likelihood of another goal-filled game here.

With that in-mind, I’ll take OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 21/20.