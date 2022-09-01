Mark O'Haire is already +4.4pts in profit this season on his column, and he returns to pick out his best bets from across this weekend's action.
2.5pts Both Teams to Score in Reims v Lens at 3/4 (bet365, Betway)
2.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in Lazio v Napoli at evens (10bet)
It’s been an underwhelming start to the Serie A season, but Saturday has blockbuster material with three massive matches to enjoy from the peninsula.
Lazio’s clash with Napoli completes an eye-catching extravaganza of Italian football and I’m anticipating plenty of goals, entertaining and drama from the capital.
Lazio have dropped points twice on their travels this term, although the Biancocelesti continue to churn out strong performances at their Stadio Olimpico base.
Maurizio Sarri’s side were more convincing than a 2-1 triumph suggested here over Bologna, before impressively beating Inter 3-1 last weekend.
Le Aquile grew into the Inter game and provided plenty of attacking threat. With Luis Alberto now fit enough to feature from the off, the hosts’ forwardline is looking formidable and Lazio are looking to enhance a strong return on home soil, scoring in all bar two of their last 21 Serie A dates here – 16 of those match-ups delivered Over 2.5 Goals profit.
Sarri’s squad have seen Over 2.5 Goals land in five of six when welcoming top-six teams to the Stadio Olimpico and Napoli should be well able to play their part in an enjoyable contest.
The Partenopei have notched in 19 of 21 road trips under Luciano Spalletti, yet only managed to silence two of their top-nine opponents in games as guests.
Napoli boast the firepower to match most teams but were unable to turn their dominance into goals against Lecce in midweek and will be keen to get back on track in Rome.
The visitors were 4-0 and 2-1 winners in last season’s head-to-head contests and another high-scoring clash could be on the cards.
BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS makes sense at a best price of even money, and general 19/20 quotes, considering the circumstances.
Ligue 1 has been Europe’s highest-scoring major league in the embryonic 2022/23 campaign; the French top-flight is averaging 3.47 goals, with a chunky 67% of fixtures featuring Over 2.5 Goals and a massive 76% seeing both sides score.
Two of the chief protagonists in the goals markets lock horns on Sunday and I’m happy to follow the trends and support BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 3/4 (1.75) as Reims host Lens.
It’s a wager that’s already won in nine of the duos combined 10 contests, with Over 2.5 Goals landing in seven of those dates, and five matches even reaching Over 4.5 Goals.
Reims justified strong market support to succeed 4-2 at Angers in midweek – the side’s first success of the season - and Oscar Garcia’s group have now hit BTTS winners in all five match-ups this term, and delivered pay-outs in the same market in 57% of their Stade Auguste-Delaune outings since the start of last season.
Les Rouges et Blancs have scored in 13 of their last 16 when welcoming sides outside of the top-three, but managed to keep just six home clean sheets in 21 tussles since last term. That should encourage a Lens outfit that are going great guns despite key player sales over the summer.
Franck Haise’s guests are renowned for their all-action style and their early season efforts have been fabulous to follow. Les Sang et Or have already been involved in a 3-2, a 4-1, a 2-1 and a 5-2 as recently as Wednesday night, scoring multiple goals in four of five encounters and recording a solitary shutout.
Lens have notched in 15 of 21 away days since the start of last season, whilst managing just three clean sheets in the same sample, with Both Teams To Score boasting a 67% hit-rate.
The high-flyers are well-fancied to make their mark on this match but I’m happy to back Reims to contribute to the scoresheet in a watchable affair from Marne.
