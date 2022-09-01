2.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in Lazio v Napoli at evens (10bet)

Lazio v Napoli

It’s been an underwhelming start to the Serie A season, but Saturday has blockbuster material with three massive matches to enjoy from the peninsula.

Lazio’s clash with Napoli completes an eye-catching extravaganza of Italian football and I’m anticipating plenty of goals, entertaining and drama from the capital.

Lazio have dropped points twice on their travels this term, although the Biancocelesti continue to churn out strong performances at their Stadio Olimpico base.

Maurizio Sarri’s side were more convincing than a 2-1 triumph suggested here over Bologna, before impressively beating Inter 3-1 last weekend.

Le Aquile grew into the Inter game and provided plenty of attacking threat. With Luis Alberto now fit enough to feature from the off, the hosts’ forwardline is looking formidable and Lazio are looking to enhance a strong return on home soil, scoring in all bar two of their last 21 Serie A dates here – 16 of those match-ups delivered Over 2.5 Goals profit.

Sarri’s squad have seen Over 2.5 Goals land in five of six when welcoming top-six teams to the Stadio Olimpico and Napoli should be well able to play their part in an enjoyable contest.

The Partenopei have notched in 19 of 21 road trips under Luciano Spalletti, yet only managed to silence two of their top-nine opponents in games as guests.

Napoli boast the firepower to match most teams but were unable to turn their dominance into goals against Lecce in midweek and will be keen to get back on track in Rome.

The visitors were 4-0 and 2-1 winners in last season’s head-to-head contests and another high-scoring clash could be on the cards.

BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS makes sense at a best price of even money, and general 19/20 quotes, considering the circumstances.