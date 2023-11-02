Follow @MarkOHaire

Football betting tips: Weekend 3pts Koln vs Augsburg – Both Teams To Score and Over 2.5 Goals at evens (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Darmstadt vs Bochum – Both Teams To Score and Over 2.5 Goals at 10/11 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Arbroath vs Partick - Over 2.5 Goals at 5/6 (Sky Bet) The above are enhanced prices with a £25 max stake

Darmstadt vs Bochum Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Friday

Home 13/10 | Draw 13/5 | Away 15/8 The Bundesliga is currently averaging 3.67 goals per-game with 75% of all encounters beating the Over 2.5 Goals line and 63% of outings seeing both sides oblige. Both Darmstadt and Bochum have been heavy contributors to both metrics with the duo combining to see 14/18 (78%) showdowns feature 3+ strikes and 13 of 18 matches deliver BTTS pay-outs. It therefore makes sense to support BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE & OVER 2.5 GOALS at a boosted 10/11 on Friday night. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet The duo have recorded a solitary clean sheet between them, shipped multiple goals in 13 of those 18 combined encounters, yet the two teams should see this as a very winnable fixture, and take a front-foot approach.

Bochum are very shaky defensively

Darmstadt have been particularly enthralling since winning promotion. The hosts were handed an 8-0 shellacking at Bayern Munich last time out, yet Torsten Lieberknecht’s troops had scored in seven straight games before that humbling loss. On home soil, Die Lilien have plundered nine goals in their four Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor matches. Bochum remain winless after conceding a last-gasp equaliser at home to Mainz in their most recent Bundesliga date. The visitors have picked up only two triumphs across their past 22 away league outings, allowing 2.55 goals per-game on average; more importantly for us, 13 (59%) of those contests provided Over 2.5 Goals profit, including four of five in 2023/24.

Koln vs Augsburg Kick-off time: 14:30 GMT, Saturday

Home 11/8 | Draw 13/5 | Away 9/5 Koln impressed in their Rhine derby victory over Borussia Monchengladbach a fortnight ago but Die Geißböcke felt the full force of RB Leipzig last weekend in a 6-0 stuffing. Steffen Baumgart’s boys remain rooted to the Bundesliga’s bottom-two and are still searching for their first shutout of 2023/24, conceding multiple strikes in six of nine match-ups. I expect Koln to come out swinging on Saturday as they bid to arrest their worrying start and Die Geißböcke should be well capable of playing their part in an exciting encounter against Augsburg. After all, three of Koln’s first four RheinEnergieStadion showdowns this season have banked for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE & OVER 2.5 GOALS supporters. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet A repeat holds plenty of appeal at even money with Augsburg especially goal-heavy. The Fuggerstädter have covered in the Over 2.5 market in eight of nine, seen five of those fixtures feature Over 3.5, with games averaging an enormous 4.33 goals. BTTS has banked in seven of nine FCA outings and their first two fixtures under new boss Jess Thorup have been particularly wild, ending in 5-2 and 3-2 victories. Even so, the Fuggerstädter are still yet to keep their sheets clean this term, shipping two goals or more in eight of nine top-flight tussles. And so another high-scorer is anticipated here.

Arbroath vs Partick Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 19/10 | Draw 12/5 | Away 23/20 The Scottish Championship has been good fun to follow in 2023/24 with 59% of overall encounters breaking the OVER 2.5 GOALS barrier and matches averaging a tasty 2.84 goals per-game. Two of the chief protagonists cross swords on Saturday and I’m eager to support a goal-heavy game when Arbroath welcome Partick to Gayfield Park. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Part-time Arbroath have punched well above their weight in recent seasons to consolidate in the second-tier, and even threaten promotion. Dick Campbell’s charges are sitting just outside the play-off places following a reasonable start to the current campaign but come into this clash following a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of runaway leaders Dundee United.

Arbroath were hammered by Dundee United