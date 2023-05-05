Newcastle v Arsenal

Kick-off time: 16:30 BST, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Newcastle 29/20 | Draw 13/5 | Arsenal 17/10

Newcastle and Arsenal meet in a mouthwatering Super Sunday showdown from St James’ Park and goals look likely to be on the agenda between the two high-flyers.

BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE & BOTH TEAMS OVER 0.5 CARDS is available to back at a generous 1/1 (2.02) via the Bet Builder with BetVictor, a price I’m more than happy to support.

The reverse contest ended in a largely forgettable 0-0 draw at The Emirates; Newcastle played for a point, and defended pretty well on the night. However, plenty has changed since their January meeting and it’s easy to imagine a more free-flowing, expansive and entertaining encounter this time around.

After overcoming their lean spell through the winter, Newcastle have really come to the fore. The Magpies have earned top honours in eight of their last nine Premier League encounters, scoring at least twice in each victory, averaging 2.89 goals. The hosts have plundered 13 goals in their last three outings, slicing and dicing opposition outfits.

However, Newcastle have now recorded a solitary shutout in 13 league dates since mid-January with Eddie Howe’s outfit releasing the early-season shackles. Intentional or not, the Toon are enjoying playing with the handbrake off and 'Over 2.5 Goals' has been the correct selection in eight of those nine recent league matches.

Arsenal bounced back impressively from their Manchester City mauling. The Gunners easily disposed of Chelsea on Tuesday night but injuries could prove problematic in the run-in; Mikel Arteta is already without William Saliba and, with fellow centre-half Gabriel looking unlikely to be fit for the trip north, the north Londoners look vulnerable at the back.

The Gunners have kept just five shutouts in 20 Premier League games since the World Cup, and those rearguard worries have accelerated in Saliba’s absence – Arsenal have shipped multiple goals in seven of their most recent 13 fixtures and have suffered a similar fate in five of their six trips to top-eight opposition across the campaign.

Still, Arsenal’s ability in the final third has seen the Gunners fire just two blanks and with all key forwards fit and available, we should expect Arteta’s outfit to get on the scoresheet here. Interestingly, 12 of their past 13 top-flight tussles have produced 'Over 2.5 Goals', as have 13 of their 16 contests with top-half teams, suggesting this clash could follow suit.

The BTTS price can be given a handy boost by opting for both sides to be booked. Newcastle have been carded in 79% of Premier League matches this season, drawing a caution from 88% of their opposition. Arsenal have collected a caution in every away day already, and have also drawn a card from 88% of Premier League opponents this term.