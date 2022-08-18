Mark O'Haire, in profit two columns into 2022/23, returns to pick out his best bets from across the weekend's action.

Mark O'Haire's tips 21/22: +21.8pts profit | 15% return on investment

2.5pts Crystal Palace to win Draw no Bet v Aston Villa at 4/5 (General) 2.5pts Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS in Leicester v Southampton at evens (10bet)

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Crystal Palace 6/4 | Draw 9/4 | Aston Villa 15/8 The markets love affair with Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa continues this weekend and I’m surprised to see the visitors as short as 17/10 (2.70) for a tricky trip to Selhurst Park. In places, this appears close to a pick ‘em and I feel that’s slightly disrespectful towards a Crystal Palace side that have proven their potential under Patrick Vieira. Of course, the Eagles have endured a tough start and could be feeling leggy following a well-earned point at Anfield on Monday. But Palace can be pleased with their performances against both Arsenal and Liverpool, particularly the latter, where the Londoners generated an impressive Expected Goals (xG) return and executed a smart game plan. Palace will be targeting this match now as a great opportunity to secure a first league success this season and I’m keen to get the Eagles onside. Under Vieira, the hosts lost just five EPL fixtures at Selhurst Park going back to the beginning of last season, scoring in 15/20 (75%) and recording a highly-respectable nine (45%) clean sheets. In fact, Palace’s underlying process at Selhurst Park was ranked as the sixth-best in the division in 21/22, with the Eagles giving little away defensively. That’s already enough ammunition for me to get the 4/5 (1.80) available on CRYSTAL PALACE DRAW NO BET in the book. CLICK HERE to back Crystal Palace to win Draw no Bet with Sky Bet Aston Villa weren’t completely convincing against powderpuff Everton last time out and Gerrard’s group still managed to concede a worryingly high number of chances. And now the Villans head to the capital without big new summer signing Diego Carlos, and doubts surrounding the involvement of Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho. Even if the latter duo feature from the off, I’ve still yet to be convinced of Villa’s long-term direction under Gerrard and unsure whether he himself is aware of his best XI or tactical system to suit an exciting collection of players. Now Villa did win at Selhurst Park last term, and did return a reasonable W7-D1-L6 away at team outside of the top-five. But ultimately, I’ve not seen enough evidence in their longer-term process to warrant such market support and I’m quite happy to keep the hosts onside at an attractive line and price.

Leicester v Southampton Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Leicester 4/5 | Draw 14/5 | Southampton 16/5 A fascinating fixture awaits at the King Power Stadium on Saturday as Leicester entertain Southampton. Both managers are perceived to be under pressure at this early stage of the season with the Foxes stagnating over the summer, whilst reports of Saints players losing confidence in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s methods materialised last week. Leicester have picked up a solitary point thus far. Leading Brentford 2-0, Brendan Rodgers’ boys collapsed late on and were lucky to end up with a share of the spoils; City were then battered by Arsenal at The Emirates, giving up a catalogue of clear-cut opportunities. Although underlying metrics suggest Leicester haven’t been at their most creative in 2022/23, the Foxes always a carry a final-third threat due to the quality of their individuals. But punters can have little confidence in the home side’s rearguard with Wesley Fofana angling for a move away and Daniel Amartey playing out of position. Southampton earned plenty of plaudits for their battle back against Leeds, a week after enduring a 4-1 thumping at Tottenham. Saints can ordinarily be trusted to produce competitive displays at their St Mary’s base, although the visitors’ no-shows away from home have caused serious consternation, particularly from a defensive viewpoint. The visitors have conceded multiple goals in 21 of their past 25 Premier League road trips, recording only five shutouts on their travels in 39. Taking that longer-term sample, Over 2.5 Goals has proven a profitable play in 64% with Southampton scoring themselves in 62% of such dates. More recently, Over 3.5 Goals has clicked in eight of their last 12 road away. Unsurprisingly, Leicester are also regularly involved in goal-heavy games – 65% of Premier League match-ups since the start of last season have produced three strikes or more, with 70% of those tussles banking in the Both Teams To Score department. The Foxes have scored in 34 of those 40 fixtures, recording only seven clean sheets in the process. Interestingly, no EPL team has produced more BTTS winners than Leicester since Rodgers took charge, whilst 12 of the hosts’ past 14 home meetings with bottom-six opposition have beaten the Over 2.5 Goals line. With last term’s head-to-heads concluding in a 4-1 Foxes win here and 2-2 draw at St Mary’s, goals are again expected to be on the agenda. Neither team can be trusted defensively, although both play in a front-foot style that should give the evens (2.00) offering from 10BET on OVER 2.5 GOALS and BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE a decent run for our money. It’s a play that’s paid out in six of both of the duos last eight Premier League matches. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet