mark o'haire best bets

Mark O'Haire's football betting tips, best bets and nap: All over the show

By Mark O'Haire
12:15 · THU February 29, 2024

Football betting tips: Weekend

3pts Anderlecht and Chesterfield both to win and over 1.5 goals at 11/8 (Sky Bet)

2.5pts St Mirren to win draw no bet vs Aberdeen at 5/6 (Sky Bet)

2.5pts Luton vs Aston Villa - BTTS and both teams 10+ booking points at evens (Sky Bet)

  • The above are enhanced prices with a £25 max stake

Anderlecht vs Eupen and Dorking vs Chesterfield

  • Kick-off time: 12:30 and 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Table-topping Chesterfield flexed their muscles last weekend as the Spireites produced an impressive 2-0 success at promotion-chasing Barnet. Paul Cook’s charges now boast a 23-point advantage atop of the National League having plundered 86 goals in their 35 league fixtures thus far; this weekend they travel to second-from-bottom Dorking.

Chesterfield have taken top honours in 12 of 17 away days, including triumphing in 10 of 12 tussles at teams in 10th and below. Cook’s troops are averaging 2.00 goals per-game away and look well worth siding with to score at least twice in victory here. Dorking were turned over 4-1 at home to Eastleigh last time out and have already lost 11 of 18 home outings.

Tom Naylor celebrates Chesterfield goal
Chesterfield celebrate

Anderlecht strengthened their hold on second-placed in Belgium’s top-flight with an eye-catching 2-1 win at Club Brugge last time out. Back in Brussels, RSCA will expect to collect a cushy three points when struggling Eupen arrive; Anderlecht have posted W10-D3-L0 in home league showdowns this season, scoring at least twice in 10 of those tussles.

Eupen have slipped to five successive losses without scoring, meaning the visitors have now recorded 17 league defeats in their past 22 encounters. The strugglers have been beaten in nine of 11 road trips, shipping 1.92 goals per-game, whilst their three previous trips to the top-four have ended in 4-1, 4-0 and 4-1 losses.

St Mirren vs Aberdeen

St Mirren are on-course for successive top-six finishes in the Scottish Premiership with the Buddies impressive campaigns built upon rock-solid home form. Exclude the Old Firm and Stephen Robinson’s side have suffered only four home defeats in 26 top-flight tussles since the start of last season, recording seven clean sheets in 11 such showdowns this term.

Saints therefore look too big to ignore in the Draw No Bet market when welcoming bang out-of-form Aberdeen on Saturday. The Dons suffered a disastrous home defeat to fellow basement battlers St Johnstone on Wednesday night with interim manager Neil Warnock struggling to turn around an apparent sinking ship.

Aside from a Scottish Cup win over fourth-tier Bonnyrigg Rose, there have been no other victories under the Pittodrie boss with the Dandies collecting only two points from five league games, shipping 11 goals, leaving the Reds ninth and just four points above the relegation play-off place. Warnock has admitted the club are now in a relegation battle.

Neil Warnock

Across the campaign, Aberdeen have bagged only six victories in 26, and tasted Premiership success just once since Christmas. On their travels, it’s seven defeats in 13, whilst they’ve managed a paltry three clean sheets in the top-flight since the opening weekend. The Dons are therefore easily opposed as they head to St Mirren Park this weekend.

Luton vs Aston Villa

Luton aim to bounce back from their midweek humbling at home to Manchester City in the FA Cup. The Hatters were outclassed by the treble winners yet still managed to get on the scoresheet twice, continuing their excellent record in front of goal at Kenilworth Road this season with Town having scored in 12 of their 13 home Premier League outings.

Edwards hero

Rob Edwards’ outfit have also obliged in 21 of their overall 25 EPL encounters, though their tally of just two clean sheets has ensured Both Teams To Score has paid-out on 19 occasions, including 10/13 at Kenilworth Road. It’s difficult to envisage Luton keeping Aston Villa quiet on Saturday evening with Unai Emery’s team striking in 23 of 26 league fixtures.

BTTS therefore looks an obvious angle of attack having clicked in 18 of Villa’s 26 Premier League showdowns. However, with the odds too short to support, we can boost the price by including Both Teams Over 0.5 Cards (10+ booking points) – 12 of Luton’s 13 home fixtures have seen the cards cash, whilst Villa have been booked in 11/13 away days.

Odds correct at 1215 GMT (29/02/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

