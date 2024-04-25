Follow @MarkOHaire

Mark is +0.21pts for the 23/24 season

Football betting tips: Weekend 3pts Bologna to win & Under 4.5 goals vs Udinese at 10/11 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Norwich to win & Over 1.5 goals vs Swansea at 11/10 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts LAFC vs Portland Timbers – BTTS and Over 2.5 goals at evens (Sky Bet) The above are enhanced prices with a £25 max stake

Norwich vs Swansea Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 4/6 | Draw 3/1 | Away 19/5 Hull’s midweek win means Norwich are still not certain of a Championship play-off place. The Canaries know victory at home to Swansea on Saturday should prove decisive in their search for a top-six finish and I’m keen to support David Wagner’s troops with the Norfolk giants proving particularly proficient at their Carrow Road base. Norwich have tabled 15 triumphs in 20 when excluding the top-two here, as well as delivering top honours in 10 of 11 encounters at home to bottom-half opposition. The Canaries are highly-motivated to enhance that impressive return against a Swansea side in mid-table no-mans-land, as well as nine losses in 11 trips to top-half teams this term. CLICK HERE to back Norwich to win and Over 1.5 goals with Sky Bet With both sides boasting an 80% success-rate in the OVER 1.5 GOALS market, I’ll tag the goals-based element alongside a NORWICH WIN here – we’ll be paid out should City seal victory by any scoreline that isn’t 1-0 this weekend.

LAFC vs Portland Timbers Kick-off time: 03:30 BST, Sunday

Home 1/2 | Draw 10/3 | Away 19/4 We’re around nine matchdays deep into the new Major League Soccer season and the Stateside division has been producing plenty of entertainment in its embryonic stage in 2024. Across both conferences, the MLS is averaging 2.92 goals per-game with 60% of contests featuring Over 2.5 Goals winners and 63% of dates delivering Both Teams To Score profit. I’m happy to combine both markets and back OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BTTS when LAFC host the Portland Timbers in the early hours of Sunday morning with these two teams combining to see this particular selection pay-out in 13 (73%) of their 18 matches thus far. CLICK HERE to back Both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals with Sky Bet LAFC’s last four league fixtures read 2-2, 2-2, 2-1, 2-3. Meanwhile, Portland have crossed the Over 2.5 Goals barrier in all bar one of their nine outings thus far, with the Timbers getting on the scoresheet in eight of those encounters, yet the visitors have also shipped multiple goals in six of their most recent eight match-ups, suggesting goals should be on the agenda here.