Drop down to level eight of the domestic football pyramid and you’ll find the Southern League South, one of the world football’s highest-scoring leagues.
It’s step three on the National League System (NLS) and it’s provided unrivalled goalmouth action across the UK and Ireland in 2023/24 with a mammoth 75% of dates delivering OVER 2.5 GOALS profits.
Two of the chief protagonists now face-off on Saturday and it’s surprising to see a very attractive price on Over 2.5 Goals as Basingstoke and Beaconsfield cross swords. The duo have collectively seen 33/40 (83%) of their Southern League South showdowns record Over 2.5 Goals, including 15/17 (88%) respective home/away matches.
Impressively, eight of Basingstoke’s 10 home tussles have covered both the Over 3.5 Goals line, as well as Both Teams To Score as the hosts have fired a solitary blank at The Camrose. Visitors Beaconsfield have failed to score on just four occasions all season but come into this clash with a sole shutout to their name this term. Over 2.5 Goals is too big to turn down.
Marcelinho has made a positive impact at Villarreal since his return. El Submarino Amarillo produced a clinical and efficient performance to dispatch Osasuna 3-1 in his first La Liga clash back at Estadio de la Ceramica before doing more than enough to secure maximum points in a 1-1 stalemate with Sevilla last weekend.
Both of Villarreal’s league dates under Marcelinho have therefore followed season-long trends with Both Teams To Score banking on each occasion. It means the Castellon club have now provided profit in the BTTS market in 13 (87%) of their 15 La Liga showdowns this season with all eight of their Estadio de la Ceramica clashes paying-out.
Indeed, all eight of Villarreal’s matches with top-eight opposition have seen BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE backers profit and a repeat therefore holds plenty of appeal against Real Sociedad on Saturday.
La Real arrive without suspended centre-half Robin Le Normand and the high-flying Basques have conceded in 11 of their 15 league fixtures thus far. Nevertheless, Imanol Alguacil’s group pack plenty of punch, scoring in all bar one of their seven away days and firing just two blanks across the La Liga campaign.
The San Sebastian side have posted both teams to score winners in 10 (67%) of 15 league matches, with five of their seven games as guests landing the BTTS bounty. Meanwhile, the two clubs have combined to score in 27/30 (90%) collective La Liga outings, recording only six (20%) clean sheets between them in 2023/24.
Atletico Madrid are bidding to extend their club-record 16-game winning streak in La Liga when rock-bottom Almeria arrive at the Metropolitano on Sunday afternoon. Los Colchoneros have tabled 18 straight successes when including their Champions League exploits and Diego Simeone’s side have also been scoring freely at their capital base.
Almeria arrive seven points from safety, still searching for their first victory (W0-D4-L11). Los Rojiblancos have shipped multiple goals in 12 of those 15 La Liga outings and were dumped out of the Copa del Rey in midweek by fourth-division Barbastro. The Saudi-owned club have conceded at least twice in eight of nine matches with the top-12 (W0-D2-L8).
Elsewhere, Rijeka look well worth supporting against struggling Slaven Belupo in Croatia on Sunday evening. The home side are unbeaten since August with their only league losses arriving against fellow big-hitters Hajduk Split and Dinamo Zagreb; RIJ are W6-D2-L0 as hosts, scoring twice or more on six occasions (averaging 2.50 goals).
Slaven Belupo are W3-D2-L6 across their last 11 league games, failing to even score in five of their most recent six. The visitors are W1-D3-L4 on the road, conceding Over 1.5 Goals in six of eight contests, including 3-0 reverses at both Hajduk and Dinamo Zagreb. Include home fixtures and Belupo have lost all five meetings with the top-three without scoring.
