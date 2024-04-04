Follow @MarkOHaire

Mark is -5.75pts for the 23/24 season

Football betting tips: Weekend 3pts Notts County vs Harrogate – Harrogate Double Chance at 5/4 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Edinburgh City vs Montrose – Montrose to win and BTTS at 5/2 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Lens vs Le Havre – Lens to win and Under 4.5 Goals at 10/11 (Sky Bet) The above are enhanced prices with a £25 max stake

Notts County vs Harrogate Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 8/11 | Draw 3/1 | Away 3/1 Following promotion from the National League last season, Notts County were installed as 15/2 third favourites to win the Sky Bet League Two title. The Magpies campaign started promisingly but their return to the EFL began to unravel towards the end of October and Luke Williams’ departure as head coach in January has only accelerated matters. County are crawling to the finish line having lost 16 of their last 26 League Two tussles, including nine of their most recent 13. At Meadow Lane, the Magpies have been beaten in five of their last seven (W0-D2-L5), conceding twice or more in six of those seven dates, whilst Notts have posted just W2-D2-L6 when welcoming top-half opposition. With County crumbling, it makes sense to side with away-day specialists HARROGATE TO AVOID DEFEAT on Saturday. The Sulphurites have defied their rock-bottom away performance data to boast their third-best points haul on their travels (W8-D8-L5), with Town’s most recent efforts suggesting they’re still very much in with an outside shout of a top-seven finish. CLICK HERE to back Harrogate or draw with Sky Bet Simon Weaver’s side squeezed out creditable goalless draws away at high-flying Barrow and Wrexham, smashed Bradford 3-0 in the derby before gaining a well-deserved point at Wimbledon on Good Friday. But Town produced arguably their best effort of the season on Easter Monday, tearing Gillingham apart in a resounding 5-1 success at Wetherby Road.

Edinburgh City vs Montrose Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 18/1 | Draw 7/1 | Away 1/11 Edinburgh City have endured a forgettable season and will be returning to the fourth-tier in 2024/25. Relegation from Scottish League One was confirmed in mid-March with the capital club managing only two league victories all term, as well as being handed a six-point deduction in January after failing to pay players and other debtors. Nevertheless, Michael McIndoe’s side continue to play their part in a series of high-scoring affairs, evidenced by recent defeats at Kelty Hearts and runaway title winners Falkirk. At their Meadowbank base, the Citizens have scored in 11 of 15 fixtures and the price on Edinburgh City scoring despite enduring another defeat on Saturday is too big to dismiss. CLICK HERE to back Montrose to win and both teams to score with Sky Bet Montrose arrive eager to bounce back from last week’s annihilation against Falkirk. However, the guests have recorded just two shutouts on their travels (W7-D3-L5) and have already played out eye-catching 5-2 and 5-1 victories over the beleaguered hosts this term. With their last eight encounters returning 37 goals, another glut of goals is forecast.