Mark O'Haire's best bets

Mark O'Haire's football betting tips, best bets and nap: A sweet Saturday

By Mark O'Haire
10:35 · THU April 04, 2024
  • Mark is -5.75pts for the 23/24 season

Football betting tips: Weekend

3pts Notts County vs Harrogate – Harrogate Double Chance at 5/4 (Sky Bet)

2.5pts Edinburgh City vs Montrose – Montrose to win and BTTS at 5/2 (Sky Bet)

2.5pts Lens vs Le Havre – Lens to win and Under 4.5 Goals at 10/11 (Sky Bet)

Notts County vs Harrogate

Following promotion from the National League last season, Notts County were installed as 15/2 third favourites to win the Sky Bet League Two title. The Magpies campaign started promisingly but their return to the EFL began to unravel towards the end of October and Luke Williams’ departure as head coach in January has only accelerated matters.

County are crawling to the finish line having lost 16 of their last 26 League Two tussles, including nine of their most recent 13. At Meadow Lane, the Magpies have been beaten in five of their last seven (W0-D2-L5), conceding twice or more in six of those seven dates, whilst Notts have posted just W2-D2-L6 when welcoming top-half opposition.

With County crumbling, it makes sense to side with away-day specialists HARROGATE TO AVOID DEFEAT on Saturday. The Sulphurites have defied their rock-bottom away performance data to boast their third-best points haul on their travels (W8-D8-L5), with Town’s most recent efforts suggesting they’re still very much in with an outside shout of a top-seven finish.

Simon Weaver’s side squeezed out creditable goalless draws away at high-flying Barrow and Wrexham, smashed Bradford 3-0 in the derby before gaining a well-deserved point at Wimbledon on Good Friday. But Town produced arguably their best effort of the season on Easter Monday, tearing Gillingham apart in a resounding 5-1 success at Wetherby Road.

Edinburgh City vs Montrose

Edinburgh City have endured a forgettable season and will be returning to the fourth-tier in 2024/25. Relegation from Scottish League One was confirmed in mid-March with the capital club managing only two league victories all term, as well as being handed a six-point deduction in January after failing to pay players and other debtors.

Nevertheless, Michael McIndoe’s side continue to play their part in a series of high-scoring affairs, evidenced by recent defeats at Kelty Hearts and runaway title winners Falkirk. At their Meadowbank base, the Citizens have scored in 11 of 15 fixtures and the price on Edinburgh City scoring despite enduring another defeat on Saturday is too big to dismiss.

Montrose arrive eager to bounce back from last week’s annihilation against Falkirk. However, the guests have recorded just two shutouts on their travels (W7-D3-L5) and have already played out eye-catching 5-2 and 5-1 victories over the beleaguered hosts this term. With their last eight encounters returning 37 goals, another glut of goals is forecast.

Lens vs Le Havre

Lens’ hopes of securing another campaign of Champions League football suffered a major blow following back-to-back Ligue 1 losses, leaving the club seven points shy of the top-three. Last week’s derby defeat was particularly painful, yet Franck Haise’s troops will be expecting to bounce back this weekend considering their status as flat-track bullies.

Les Sang et Or have posted just W1-D1-L8 against the top-five this term. However, the hosts have delivered W11-D5-L1 when facing sides below them in the Ligue 1 standings, a record that includes W6-D1-L1 when welcoming teams to their atmospheric Stade Bollaert-Delelis base. This weekend they face relegation-scrappers Le Havre on home soil.

Le Havre have lost form and confidence since December. The visitors have returned W3-D2-L9 across their past 14 league fixtures with six defeats incurred in their most recent seven showdowns. The newly-promoted club have managed one non-penalty goal in eight and scored just 12 times on their travels to slide to within a point and place of the bottom-three.

LENS can be backed to win in a match featuring UNDER 4.5 GOALS at an appetizing price – only four of the two teams’ combined Ligue 1 matches have produced a five-goal total or more.

Odds correct at 1100 (04/04/24)

