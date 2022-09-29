Mark O'Haire is a man on fire. He has landed his last four bets in this column to take his profit for the season to +12.7pts. Be sure to check out his tips for this weekend.
2.5pts Stirling to beat East Fife Draw no Bet at 11/10 (Unibet)
2.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in Elgin v Annan at 21/20 (bet365)
Stirling are underrated and undervalued ahead of their trip to East Fife on Saturday afternoon.
The visitors rank second in the Scottish League Two table, are the third-best early season travellers and arrive in decent form (W4-D1-L1) over their most recent six fixtures, and that’s before we delve into the underlying data surrounding Albion’s campaign.
Darren Young’s outfit are top-rated for both shot ratio, and shots on-target ratio, boasting 67% and 69% shares of each statistic.
Stirling are both averaging the most attempts at goal in the fourth-tier, whilst also allowing the fewest; on Saturday they’re travelling to an East Fife team that’s rock-bottom for shots attempted and on-target efforts landed.
The Fifers are winless in four (W0-D2-L2), and rudderless following manager Stevie Crawford’s departure earlier in September.
So in terms of points, home/away results, form and shot data, Stirling are the much stronger suit yet they’ve been priced up by the market as only being marginally better than their hosts, an argument I’m happy to contest.
With that in mind, I’m happy to support STIRLING DRAW NO BET at 11/10 (2.10) quotes with Unibet.
Scotland’s League Two has been fun to follow with matches averaging 2.97 goals, 63% of games breaking the Over 2.5 barrier and 58% of fixtures featuring both sides scoring.
Saturday’s clash between Elgin and Annan promises to push those numbers up once more with OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appealing at 21/20 (2.05) with bet365.
Elgin’s encounters are boasting a whopping 3.86 goals per-game – six of their seven showdowns have produced a minimum of three strikes with five even crossing the Over 3.5 Goals threshold. The hosts have scored in all seven – nothing multiple goals in five such fixtures - and posting profitable BTTS wagers on six occasions.
Annan’s outings are returning 3.14 goals per-game with the guests also posting Over 2.5 Goals winners in six of their seven match-ups. Five of those matches returned successful Both Teams To Score wagers; our proposed Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score has paid out in 5/7 contests, as well as 6/7 tussles involving Elgin already this term.
With an 11/14 (79%) hit-rate, I’m keen to get involved with a potential Highlands shootout on Saturday at an attractive odds-against offering.
