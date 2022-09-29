2.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in Elgin v Annan at 21/20 (bet365)

East Fife v Stirling

Stirling are underrated and undervalued ahead of their trip to East Fife on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors rank second in the Scottish League Two table, are the third-best early season travellers and arrive in decent form (W4-D1-L1) over their most recent six fixtures, and that’s before we delve into the underlying data surrounding Albion’s campaign.

Darren Young’s outfit are top-rated for both shot ratio, and shots on-target ratio, boasting 67% and 69% shares of each statistic.

Stirling are both averaging the most attempts at goal in the fourth-tier, whilst also allowing the fewest; on Saturday they’re travelling to an East Fife team that’s rock-bottom for shots attempted and on-target efforts landed.

The Fifers are winless in four (W0-D2-L2), and rudderless following manager Stevie Crawford’s departure earlier in September.

So in terms of points, home/away results, form and shot data, Stirling are the much stronger suit yet they’ve been priced up by the market as only being marginally better than their hosts, an argument I’m happy to contest.

With that in mind, I’m happy to support STIRLING DRAW NO BET at 11/10 (2.10) quotes with Unibet.