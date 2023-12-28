2.5pts Both Teams To Score ‘No’ in Hearts vs Ross County at evens (Sky Bet)

Mansfield vs Doncaster and Bromley vs Ebbsfleet

Kick-off time: 1945 GMT, Friday

After a slow start, MANSFIELD have charged into automatic promotion contention in Sky Bet League Two.

The Stags have won eight of their past 10, scoring multiple goals on nine occasions; Nigel Clough’s charges are unbeaten at their Field Mill base and have also kept an impressive seven clean sheets in 10 matches in front of their own supporters.

My ratings make Mansfield the best side in the fourth-tier – both on expected points (xP) and expected goals (xG), with Town boasting both the division’s best attack and defence.

Mansfield are expected to extend their eye-catching run when injury-hit Doncaster arrive on Friday night. Rovers arrive off the back of 5-0, 3-1 and 3-0 defeats, have lost eight of 11 away days and been beaten in all seven previous trips to the top-eight (shipping multiple goals in each encounter).

We can double Mansfield up with BROMLEY to overcome Ebbsfleet in the National League on Saturday.

The Ravens were 3-2 winners in the reverse clash on Boxing Day, moving Andy Woodman’s outfit up to second in the standings; Bromley now return to Hayes Lane, where the high-flyers have taken top honours in nine of 13, scoring 2+ goals in eight such outings.

Bromley are five from five when hosting bottom-half sides, as well as W10-D3-L0 when facing the same standard of side across all venues.

Ebbsfleet are occupying a bottom-four position, have won twice since the start of September and have lost seven of eight games against top-seven sides already this season.