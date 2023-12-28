3pts Mansfield and Bromley both to win at 5/4 (Sky Bet)
2.5pts Southampton and Ipswich both to win at evens (Sky Bet)
2.5pts Both Teams To Score ‘No’ in Hearts vs Ross County at evens (Sky Bet)
The above are enhanced prices with a £25 max stake
After a slow start, MANSFIELD have charged into automatic promotion contention in Sky Bet League Two.
The Stags have won eight of their past 10, scoring multiple goals on nine occasions; Nigel Clough’s charges are unbeaten at their Field Mill base and have also kept an impressive seven clean sheets in 10 matches in front of their own supporters.
My ratings make Mansfield the best side in the fourth-tier – both on expected points (xP) and expected goals (xG), with Town boasting both the division’s best attack and defence.
Mansfield are expected to extend their eye-catching run when injury-hit Doncaster arrive on Friday night. Rovers arrive off the back of 5-0, 3-1 and 3-0 defeats, have lost eight of 11 away days and been beaten in all seven previous trips to the top-eight (shipping multiple goals in each encounter).
We can double Mansfield up with BROMLEY to overcome Ebbsfleet in the National League on Saturday.
The Ravens were 3-2 winners in the reverse clash on Boxing Day, moving Andy Woodman’s outfit up to second in the standings; Bromley now return to Hayes Lane, where the high-flyers have taken top honours in nine of 13, scoring 2+ goals in eight such outings.
Bromley are five from five when hosting bottom-half sides, as well as W10-D3-L0 when facing the same standard of side across all venues.
Ebbsfleet are occupying a bottom-four position, have won twice since the start of September and have lost seven of eight games against top-seven sides already this season.
SOUTHAMPTON annihilated Swansea on Boxing Day to move to within five points of the automatic promotion places, extending Saints’ unbeaten Sky Bet Championship run to 16 games (W11-D5-L0) – the club’s longest such streak since 1921/22.
Saints have posted a formidable W7-D1-L0 at St Mary’s during that streak, recording four successive shutouts as hosts.
With Southampton ranking second for xP over the last 16 matches, as well as topping the tree for non-penalty expected goals (npxG) ratio over the same period, I’m happy to be on the side of Russell Martin’s men when Plymouth pitch up on Friday evening.
Plymouth remain winless on their travels since promotion (W0-D5-L7), shipping multiple goals in seven of those showdowns, averaging only 0.75 goals per-game of their own; the Pilgrims also rank as a bottom-three side on their travels according to xP ratings.
Elsewhere, IPSWICH are chasing their first Championship success in four and I’m backing the Tractor Boys to return to winning ways when lowly QPR arrive at Portman Road.
Town have W9-D1-L0 when hosting sides outside of the top-six, scoring twice or more in each encounter whereas QPR have lost three on the spin and failed to score in three of four.
The Scottish Premiership is averaging only 2.39 goals per-game – a chunky 57% of matches have featured a maximum of two strikes, while a massive 62% have paid-out for Both Teams To Score ‘No’ backers.
If we turned that 62% hit-rate into implied odds, we’d expect to see blanket odds of a repeat around the 8/13 (1.62) mark.
However, BTTS NO is being offered at evens (2.00) when Hearts and Ross County clash at Tynecastle on Saturday. The proposed play has proven profitable in a massive 28/37 (76%) of the two teams’ overall league fixtures this season, including 12/17 (71%) of their respective home and away encounters.
Collectively, the pair have kept an impressive 16 clean sheets this campaign, with contests largely been low-scoring – Hearts’ outings are averaging a league-low 1.84 goals per-game with County’s clashes producing just seven goals in five Premiership fixtures since Derek Adams returned to the club (none of which saw Both Teams To Score succeed).
This match comes hot on the heels of Hearts’ draining derby day success at Hibs, while Ross County will be fresher following the postponement of their midweek match.
All of which suggests the two defensively-minded and ultra-organised outfits could play out a low-scoring date in the capital this weekend.
Odds correct at 1105 GMT (28/12/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.