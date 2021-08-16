Mark O'Haire: Weekend football best bets and nap for September 18

Renowned football tipster Mark O'Haire returns with his nap, next best bet and longshot for this weekend's action.

Crewe v Burton Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Crewe 11/8 | Draw 11/5 | Burton 19/10 Crewe saw numerous key players depart over the past six months and the Alex could be in for a difficult campaign if the opening six weeks of the season are anything to go by. David Artell’s outfit have tabled only two points (W0-D2-L4) and scored just twice across the first nine hours of League One football (against Shrewsbury and Cheltenham). The Railwaymen have been suffering in both boxes and currently prop the third-tier up on Expected Points (xP). All four of Crewe’s league losses have arrived TO NIL, and there could be a nice opportunity to support BURTON in the same market on Saturday. CLICK HERE to back Burton to win to nil with Sky Bet Burton began with three successive victories, and although Albion are winless in four now (W0-D3-L1), there’s a resilience about Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink’s charges that marks the visitors out as a capable road side. The Dutchman has overseen W9-D4-L2 in away days since returning to the Pirelli, with the Brewers silencing nine of their 15 hosts. Overall, Albion have seen this selection cop on seven (47%) occasions in games as guests, have already silenced Bolton and Shrewsbury in their own backyard in 2021/22, and have also shown their fortitude when topping ante-post favourites Sunderland only a matter of weeks ago.

Koln v RB Leipzig Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Koln 16/5 | Draw 14/5 | RB Leipzig 8/11 It’s been a desperately difficult opening stanza for new RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch. The American has already overseen Die Rotten Bullen’s worst ever start to a season (W1-D0-L3), while a 6-3 Champions League reverse at Manchester City has only added to his side’s woes. However, RB Leipzig weren’t totally overawed at the Etihad, and should take confidence from their display in Manchester. Despite the disappointing final score, RB only lost the shot count 16-10, produced three 'big chances' and enjoyed 50% possession in a positive performance. Unfortunately, a tricky test awaits on Saturday evening as last term’s runners-up must travel to a lively Koln team that’s making impressive strides under Steffen Baumgart. The Billy Goats are playing with renowned belief and vigour, with veteran forward Anthony Modeste particularly catching the eye. Koln caused Bayern all sorts of problems in a 3-2 defeat at the Allianz Arena, while all four of their fixtures under the current management have been entertaining encounters, and I’m happy to count on a repeat this weekend with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS trading at 5/6 with SkyBet. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams To Score and Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet This selection has copped in all four of Koln’s contests, and the underdogs will fancy their chances of causing Leipzig even more problems at the RheinEnergieStadion. The market forecasts 3.15 goals in North Rhine-Westphalia, so it would be a surprise if this match-up failed to deliver a decent degree of goalmouth action.

Salernitana v Atalanta Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Saturday

TV channel: BT Sport 1

Salernitana 17/2 | Draw 9/2 | Atalanta 1/4 Atalanta have posted a third-place finish in each of the past three Serie A seasons, and are again projected to feature in Serie A’s top-four this term under astute Gian Piero Gasperini. La Dea haven’t completely kicked into gear in 2021/22, although there were signs the Bergamo boys were coming to the fore during their midweek draw at Villarreal. Gasperini’s group were unfortunate to lose against Fiorentina in their most recent domestic dust-up (xG: ATA 2.61 - 1.76 FIO), and were frustrated by Bologna before the international break. However, Saturday night’s showdown at Salernitana should give Atalanta the perfect opportunity to find their range this season, with the market giving the visitors an 80% chance of success. Newcomers Salernitana endured a difficult off-season after making a historic return to Italy’s top-flight. The Granata were owned by Lazio president Claudio Lottio, and league rules do not allow any owner to lead more than one club in the same league. Therefore, the new boys had to be taken over by a blind trust, which handicapped their preparation.

Fabrizio Castori’s charges did produce a lively performance in their curtain-raising contest against Bologna, twice taking the lead before being pegged back and eventually beaten 3-2, and that’s proven to be a false dawn with heavy 4-0 defeats following in back-to-back games against Roma and Torino. Now the relegation favourites face the daunting prospect of welcoming Atalanta to their Stadio Arechi base. Salernitana’s early resistance folded after half-time in both of their most recent losses, with the newly-promoted outift barely laying a glove on their opposition. The hosts already sit rock-bottom on all major metrics and are easily opposable here. CLICK HERE to back Atalanta -1 handicap with Sky Bet We can back ATALANTA -1 HANDICAP at reasonable 4/5. The visitors boast a 72% win rate at bottom-six dwellers over the past three campaigns, with an average of 2.89 goals per-game scored in that same sample. With the market forecasting 2.85 Atalanta goals, a cushy road success should be on the cards.

