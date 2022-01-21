Mark O'Haire is a man on fire, with his last 24 tips returning 20.3pts profit. This weekend he turns his attention to the continent for three best bets.

Football betting tips: Bundesliga, Serie A 3pts Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS in Lazio v Inter Milan at 4/5 (bet365) 1.5pts Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS in Torino v Sassuolo at 19/20 (10BET) 0.5pt Union Berlin to beat Gladbach and BTTS at 24/5 (William Hill)

Borussia Monchengladbach v Union Berlin Kick-off time: 1430 GMT, Saturday

Home 13/10 | Draw 13/5 | Away 23/10 Borussia Monchengladbach hit rock-bottom in midweek. Die Fohlen fell to a shocking 3-0 defeat to second-tier Hannover in the DFB Pokal, piling the pressure on struggling head coach Adi Hutter. Across all competitions, Gladbach have now posted W1-D1-L6, bizarrely beating Bayern Munich in their only taste of success since November. Defence has been a huge issue – BMG have leaked 24 strikes in that eight-game spell, and it includes a 6-0 thrashing at home to Freiburg, as well as last weekend’s 2-1 derby defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, a match that saw Monchengladbach concede an extraordinary Expected Goals (xG) figure of 5.59. Gladbach are now just four points off the bottom two. The Rhineland club are creaking and appear both fragile and vulnerable ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Union Berlin. The visitors celebrated a famous cup triumph over city rivals Hertha in midweek and continue to punch well above their weight having been beaten just four times in the Bundesliga this term under Urs Fischer. Star striker Taiwo Awoniyi remains on AFCON duty but Union have shown they are still capable of thriving in his absence and so backing UNION BERLIN TO WIN & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 24/5 (5.80) looks an interesting long shot to support this weekend. CLICK HERE to back Union Berlin and BTTS with Sky Bet Gladbach have lost nine of their 19 league fixtures this term, managing just two shutouts, with only Hertha and Greuther Furth conceding more goals. Die Fohlen have produced profitable BTTS wagers in 68% of their Bundesliga dates, with Union following suit in 63% with the guests firing blanks on only three occasions in 2021/22.

Lazio v Atalanta Kick-off time: 1945 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: BT Sport

Home 9/4 | Draw 11/4 | Away 6/5 Saturday night’s showdown from Rome promises plenty as Lazio and Atalanta lock horns at the Stadio Olimpico. Traditionally a high-scoring fixture, 10 of the last 13 renewals have produced profitable OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE selections, and a repeat looks too good to turn down at 4/5 (1.80) best quotes. CLICK HERE to back over 2.5 goals and BTTS with Sky Bet Serie A has been a haven for goals over the past three seasons with the overall goals per-game figure yet to dip below 3.00. Since the start of 2019/20, 60% of match-ups on the peninsulas have featured a minimum of three goals, whilst both sides have obliged in 60% of those encounters, making the Italian top-flight one of Europe’s most entertaining. Lazio have certainly played their part in the 2021/22 campaign, particularly in the Eternal City. No Serie A side has seen more goals per-game than the Biancocelesti with Stadio Olimpico showdowns producing a huge 4.40 goals on average; Maurizio Sarri’s men have scored at least three goals in seven of those 10 outings, seven of which went Over 3.5. However, the hosts will be without key centre-back Francesco Acerbi and that should encourage an Atalanta side that’s proven almost flawless on the road. La Dea have dropped points just twice on their travels (W9-D2-L0), plundering multiple goals in eight road trips. Even so, Gian Piero Gasperini’s group have recorded a solitary away shutout in nine when taking on teams outside of the bottom three and always tend to give their opponents a sniff, regardless of what’s at stake. Atalanta’s away days have averaged 3.36 goals with almost half also beating the Over 3.5 Goals line. Collectively, these two have seen Over 2.5 Goals click in 16/21 (76%) of their respective home/away duels with Over 3.5 Goals banking in 12 (57%) of those tussles. Both Teams To Score has proven the right angle of attack on 15 (71%) occasions with the average goals per game coming in at a sky-high 3.88. It’s difficult to oppose goals on Saturday.

Torino v Sassuolo Kick-off time: 1400 GMT, Sunday

Home 23/20 | Draw 11/4 | Away 13/5 Sassuolo delivered this column a winning NAP last weekend and I’m happy to follow a familiar theme again when the Neroverdi return to action on Sunday at Torino by backing goals, goals and more goals. OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE has been chalked up as a 19/20 (1.95) shot and my numbers make the right price closer to 4/5. CLICK HERE to back over 2.5 goals and BTTS with Sky Bet Backing this play would have provided pay-outs in 14 of Sassuolo’s past 16 Serie A showdowns – 15 of those fixtures featured Over 2.5 Goals and 15 of those matches also returned winning BTTS wagers. Those encounters have produced a huge 3.41 goals per game and those figures tend to take a hike when the Neroverdi take to the road. Alessio Dionisi’s outfit have played 10 league games outside of their Emilia-Romagna base – all 10 have seen our nominated selection bank with the contests producing a barely-believable 4.10 goals on average. And with Sassuolo welcoming star forward Domenico Berardi from suspension, their latest trip to Torino should give us a good run for our money. Torino are trending in the right direction under astute head coach Ivan Juric. The Croatian deserves plenty of plaudits for guiding the Granata to a comfortable mid-table position despite a lack of major investment and with star striker Andrea Belotti sidelined for the majority of the campaign. Yet Il Toro have tended to be good fun to follow. Juric has a reputation as a pragmatist, but Torino have surprisingly kept only five clean sheets across the campaign, and produced expressive efforts as hosts. Indeed, Il Toro have scored in 10 of their 11 home ties, have notched multiple goals in seven of those showdowns and broken the Over 2.5 Goals barrier on eight occasions.