0.5pt Both Teams to Score 2 or more goals in Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen at 2/1 (Betfair)

1.5pts Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS in Fiorentina v Lazio at 19/20 (bet365)

3pts Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS in Sampdoria v Sassuolo at 5/6 (bet365)

Fiorentina v Lazio

Fiorentina fans have been angered and upset over the departure of star striker Dusan Vlahovic to bitter rivals Juventus, yet La Viola appear to have invested relatively astutely during January in an attempt to offset the Serbian’s goals.

Jonathan Ikone, Krzysztof Piątek and Arthur Cabral have all arrived at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, giving the group options.

All three forwards are available for Vincenzo Italiano this weekend as the Florence club look to continue their assault on the European qualification places.

The bulk of Fiorentina’s best work has been produced in front of their home supporters and I’m still expecting an eye-catching effort from the hosts when Lazio roll into town on Saturday night.

Fiorentina have scored in all 10 of their home league ties this term and La Viola have been excellent HERE when taking on teams outside of the top-two (W7-D1-L0).

Italiano’s troops have notched multiple goals in all eight encounters when extracting Inter and Napoli from the sample, bagging three goals or more on six occasions as hosts.

So despite Vlahovic’s sale, I’m still hopeful for another goal-heavy fixture here with the same OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE poke appealing at 19/20.

Italiano’s preference for fluent, open and attack-minded football should ensure an expressive performance from Fiorentina, whilst Lazio are more than capable of playing their part in a thrilling affair too.

Maurizio Sarri’s men failed to fire against a decimated Atalanta side before the break but the Biancocelesti are still averaging 2.00 goals per-game, scoring in 15 of 16 fixtures against opponents outside of the top-six.

Nevertheless, the capital club tend to toil in the defensive stakes, producing a solitary shutout on the road (at rock-bottom Salernitana).

With influential centre-back Francesco Acerbi absent, it’s hard to have faith in Lazio’s rear-guard here so goals are again the preferred avenue of attack.

The duo have combined to see 34/45 (76%) matches produce winning Over 2.5 selections with Both Teams To Score banking in 28 (62%) of those tussles.

Combining the two goal trends holds plenty of appeal considering the odds imply only a 51% chance of success.