Mark O'Haire is a man on fire, with his last 24 tips returning 20.3pts profit. This weekend he turns his attention to the continent for three best bets.
3pts Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS in Sampdoria v Sassuolo at 5/6 (bet365)
1.5pts Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS in Fiorentina v Lazio at 19/20 (bet365)
0.5pt Both Teams to Score 2 or more goals in Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen at 2/1 (Betfair)
Fiorentina fans have been angered and upset over the departure of star striker Dusan Vlahovic to bitter rivals Juventus, yet La Viola appear to have invested relatively astutely during January in an attempt to offset the Serbian’s goals.
Jonathan Ikone, Krzysztof Piątek and Arthur Cabral have all arrived at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, giving the group options.
All three forwards are available for Vincenzo Italiano this weekend as the Florence club look to continue their assault on the European qualification places.
The bulk of Fiorentina’s best work has been produced in front of their home supporters and I’m still expecting an eye-catching effort from the hosts when Lazio roll into town on Saturday night.
Fiorentina have scored in all 10 of their home league ties this term and La Viola have been excellent HERE when taking on teams outside of the top-two (W7-D1-L0).
Italiano’s troops have notched multiple goals in all eight encounters when extracting Inter and Napoli from the sample, bagging three goals or more on six occasions as hosts.
So despite Vlahovic’s sale, I’m still hopeful for another goal-heavy fixture here with the same OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE poke appealing at 19/20.
Italiano’s preference for fluent, open and attack-minded football should ensure an expressive performance from Fiorentina, whilst Lazio are more than capable of playing their part in a thrilling affair too.
Maurizio Sarri’s men failed to fire against a decimated Atalanta side before the break but the Biancocelesti are still averaging 2.00 goals per-game, scoring in 15 of 16 fixtures against opponents outside of the top-six.
Nevertheless, the capital club tend to toil in the defensive stakes, producing a solitary shutout on the road (at rock-bottom Salernitana).
With influential centre-back Francesco Acerbi absent, it’s hard to have faith in Lazio’s rear-guard here so goals are again the preferred avenue of attack.
The duo have combined to see 34/45 (76%) matches produce winning Over 2.5 selections with Both Teams To Score banking in 28 (62%) of those tussles.
Combining the two goal trends holds plenty of appeal considering the odds imply only a 51% chance of success.
It was a successful January transfer window for Sassuolo.
Despite plenty of interest from elsewhere, the Neroverdi were able to keep hold of all of their leading lights, and head coach Alessio Dionisi now has all of his key players available ahead of Sunday’s return to Serie A action against struggling Sampdoria.
Sassuolo have been fantastic fun to follow, particularly on their travels, and so with a full complement available, I’m anticipating another rip-roaring encounter with OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE the selection that stands out at 5/6.
Remarkably, the Neroverdi have delivered Over 2.5 Goals profit in 15 of their most recent 17 league encounters with Both Teams To Score banking on 16 such occasions.
The two proposed plays clicked together in 14 of those fixtures with Over 3.5 Goals also paying-out in 10 of those 17 contests, highlighting the high goals trends in Sassuolo showdowns.
Dionisi’s troops have gotten on the scoresheet in 20 of 23 Serie A outings, yet managed to keep their sheets clean only twice, failing to record a shutout since September.
And the Emilia-Romagna outfit’s away days have been wild – the Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS wager has copped in 10 of Sassuolo’s 11 road games with matches averaging 3.91 goals.
Attack has always been the Neroverdi’s best form of defence and they should be capable of creating numerous opportunities against a Sampdoria side sitting only three points above the drop-zone.
The Blucerchiati have silenced only three opponents this term and have recently brought Marco Giampaolo back to the Marassi to steady the creaking ship.
Even so, Giampaolo isn’t the sort of boss to implement a pragmatic system or defensive style and therefore the Genoese hosts should play their part in a fluent, watchable contest with matches at the Marassi particularly high-scoring over the past 18 months.
Going back to the beginning of last season, Sampdoria have seen 23/31 (74%) Over 2.5 Goals pay-outs in home Serie A games, as well as 22 (71%) BTTS winners, and it’s been a familiar theme this term.
Ten of Samp’s 12 home ties have clicked for Over 2.5 backers, as well as Both Teams To Score hunters, adding further clout to a convincing case for goals.
This week’s long shot is slightly shorter than standard and does stretch the definition of a long-shot in terms of the price on offer, but I can’t pass up the 2/1 offering on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE TWO OR MORE GOALS when Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen cross swords in the Bundesliga on Sunday afternoon.
With all key forwards on both sides available, two teams that each average around 2.50 goals scored, and a pair of defences that have combined to keep just six clean sheets in 40 league fixtures, this match-up screams goals.
The duo have also bagged multiple goals themselves in 29 (73%) of those tussles, the scene is certainly set for a thriller.
Considering Over 3.5 Goals is trading at odds-on quotes, our alternative angle offers a much more appetising punt, particularly when you dig further into the detail.
For example, both teams are seeing their Bundesliga fixtures feature over 4.00 goals per-game, with this wager providing profit in seven of Dortmund’s 11 clashes with fellow top-half teams.
Similarly, five of Leverkusen’s nine match-ups with top-half teams have seen our play pay-out, therefore both displaying a better than 50% hit-rate against the league’s elite.
The reverse meeting ended in a bonkers 4-3 triumph for BVB and a repeat shouldn’t be discounted at the Westfalenstadion.
Indeed, four of the last seven head-to-heads have seen the two teams score at least twice and spread betting firms have set the goal expectancy for Sunday at an eye-watering 3.55, hence the miniscule offerings on the Overs markets.
Yet the odds associated to our longshot imply just a 33% chance of landing, and all the available data suggests we could go much closer to landing the bounty.
