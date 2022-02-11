Norwich v Man City

Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Saturday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Norwich 18/1 | Draw 15/2 | Man City 1/8

Manchester City head the Premier League standings by nine points coming into the weekend with the Citizens picking up top honours in 19 of their 24 league contests this term. More recently, Pep Guardiola’s group have dropped points only twice in 17 (W15-D1-L1) as they bid to successfully defend their title.

Boasting the division’s most fearsome forwardline and rock-steady rearguard – both in actual goal returns, as well as underlying process – it’s easy to see why the market makes the league leaders around an 85% chance of succeeding at struggling Norwich on Saturday. Yet there’s still juice available to support City winning without conceding at Carrow Road.

Betfair are offering 5/6 (1.83) on a MAN CITY WIN TO NIL and that holds plenty of appeal considering the implied probability of the selection landing comes in at 55% - a significant 30% decrease in the Match Odds despite overwhelming numbers in our favour.

For example, the Citizens have won all seven of their showdowns with bottom-seven outfits, conceding a solitary goal in that sequence.

City have leaked just 0.58 goals per-game across the Premier League campaign and recorded clean sheets in 58% of their fixtures; no team faces fewer attempts or concedes a lower Expected Goals (xG) per-game figure.

In contrast, Norwich managed only five shots in a 1-1 home draw with Crystal Palace in midweek, have lost all eight encounters to nil with the top-eight, and notched only two goals in 11 tussles with top-half opposition (both arriving against 10th-placed Southampton).

The Canaries average only 0.61 goals per-game and have fired blanks in 61% of outings.

With Manchester City expected to monopolise possession and dominate territory, a routine away triumph could be on the cards.

Thirteen (68%) of City’s 19 league victories have been recorded alongside clean sheets and since the start of last season the visitors have won without conceding in 18 of 22 meetings with teams sat 14th or lower in the table.