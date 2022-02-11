Mark O'Haire is a man on fire, with his last 29 tips returning 17pts profit. This weekend he focuses on the Premier League for two of his three best bets.
3pts Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS in Empoli v Cagliari at 9/10 (bet365)
1.5pts Man City win to nil v Norwich at 5/6 (Betfair)
0.5pt Jarrod Bowen to score first in Leicester v West Ham at 15/2 (bet365)
Manchester City head the Premier League standings by nine points coming into the weekend with the Citizens picking up top honours in 19 of their 24 league contests this term. More recently, Pep Guardiola’s group have dropped points only twice in 17 (W15-D1-L1) as they bid to successfully defend their title.
Boasting the division’s most fearsome forwardline and rock-steady rearguard – both in actual goal returns, as well as underlying process – it’s easy to see why the market makes the league leaders around an 85% chance of succeeding at struggling Norwich on Saturday. Yet there’s still juice available to support City winning without conceding at Carrow Road.
Betfair are offering 5/6 (1.83) on a MAN CITY WIN TO NIL and that holds plenty of appeal considering the implied probability of the selection landing comes in at 55% - a significant 30% decrease in the Match Odds despite overwhelming numbers in our favour.
For example, the Citizens have won all seven of their showdowns with bottom-seven outfits, conceding a solitary goal in that sequence.
City have leaked just 0.58 goals per-game across the Premier League campaign and recorded clean sheets in 58% of their fixtures; no team faces fewer attempts or concedes a lower Expected Goals (xG) per-game figure.
In contrast, Norwich managed only five shots in a 1-1 home draw with Crystal Palace in midweek, have lost all eight encounters to nil with the top-eight, and notched only two goals in 11 tussles with top-half opposition (both arriving against 10th-placed Southampton).
The Canaries average only 0.61 goals per-game and have fired blanks in 61% of outings.
With Manchester City expected to monopolise possession and dominate territory, a routine away triumph could be on the cards.
Thirteen (68%) of City’s 19 league victories have been recorded alongside clean sheets and since the start of last season the visitors have won without conceding in 18 of 22 meetings with teams sat 14th or lower in the table.
Empoli head into the weekend without a win in seven yet the Azzurri remain nicely nestled in mid-table as we head into the final third of the Serie A season.
The newly-promoted club have impressed on their return to the top-flight and were unfortunate not to take top honours away from last weekend’s trip to Bologna, enjoying the lion’s share of chances.
Aurelio Andreazzoli’s outfit remain 12 points clear of the dreaded drop-zone and return home on Sunday to face relegation-threatened Cagliari, a contest the Tuscans will be targeting considering the visitors have recorded a solitary shutout across the campaign.
However, despite Cagliari’s defensive woes, the Sardinians have clawed their way out of the bottom-three with three victories from their past five fixtures (W3-D1-L1), including a surprise 2-1 triumph at Atalanta most recently.
Walter Mazzarri’s men have been beaten just four times since November’s international break and command a degree of respect.
Empoli have tended to produce their more eye-catching efforts on the road with displays at their decrepit Stadio Carlo Castellani inconsistent and unreliable.
In fact, the Azzurri have shipped multiple goals in 10 of their 12 tussles as hosts, leaking 15 strikes in just six home matches against fellow bottom-half teams in 2021/22.
So rather than side with either team, the best solution is to support a goal-heavy game with OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE paying 9/10 at bet365.
Collectively, the pair have kept just five clean sheets across their combined 48 Serie A games and with the duo both eyeing up this encounter as a winnable opportunity, entertainment is to be expected.
Fixtures at the Carlo Castellani have been wild with matches averaging a huge 4.00 goals per-game – 11 outings produced Over 2.5 Goals profit and 10 of those tussles saw Both Teams To Score backers collect.
The two wagers have clicked together on 10 occasions with the same selection paying-out in three of resurgent Cagliari’s past five league dates.
Leicester responded to their humbling and humiliating FA Cup exit at the hands of East Midland rivals Nottingham Forest with a spirited 2-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield.
Brendan Rodgers made five changes for the midweek match, dropping the likes of Caglar Soyuncu and Youri Tielemans, yet the Foxes’ familiar frailties were again on show.
City conceded an 18th Premier League goal from a set-piece situation and that’s certainly an area of weakness that could come under scrutiny in Super Sunday’s match-up with a physical and imposing West Ham side at the King Power Stadium.
With Leicester silencing only three league opponents this season, it’s difficult to see the hosts keeping the Hammers out.
The Irons have only fired blanks five times this term and I’m going to invest faith in in-form JARROD BOWEN TO SCORE FIRST as this week’s long shot at an appealing 15/2 (8.50) with bet365.
The wide forward bagged the only goal of the game as West Ham saw off Watford on Tuesday night and is averaging 0.31 goals per-90, slightly below his 0.36 xG per-90 returns.
Even so, Bowen is firing in just shy of three shots per-game and has hit the target at least twice in half of his most recent 10 appearances across all competitions.
The former Hull star has scored in seven of his past 13 fixtures and should get opportunities to enhance his return against the Premier League’s worst backline by Expected Goals (xG) standards on Sunday.
