Marcus Rashford: How will he fare against Bayern?

Expect the Englishman to test Bayern keeper Sven Ulreich more than once.
Manchester United's Premier League form is in a sorry state at the minute and Erik ten Hag's side are not carrying a great deal of momentum ahead of their Champions League clash against Bayern.
The one saving grace for United might just be that Bayern aren't looking that great either. Thomas Tuchel's side sit second in the Bundesliga on goal difference and haven't exactly found their feet just yet.
Their latest match, a 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen was perfect evidence of some potential early season doubts in the side.
This comes at a perfect time for Ten Hag and United who will look to test the German champions.
If a positive result has to be had, then Marcus Rashford holds the key for the Red Devils.
Although Marcus Rashford has scored just once this season for a struggling Manchester United team, he is still averaging 4.6 shots and 1.2 shots on target per game, registering an on-target attempt in all five fixtures, which has included games against Spurs, Arsenal and Brighton.
At home to Albion on Saturday he attempted a season-high nine shots (two on target).
Last season, Bayern conceded an average of 8.8 shots per90 in the Bundesliga. Furthermore, that led to about 2.8 shots on target per90, unexpectedly high for a team so dominant.
Despite the more practical Thomas Tuchel replacing the more flamboyant Julian Nagelsmann at the tail-end of 22/23, it has continued this term with Tuchel's side conceding 10 shots in three of their five fixtures in all competitions.
Across four league games so far, they have conceded an average of 2.5 shots on target, most recently conceding four against Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.