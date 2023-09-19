Marcus Rashford: How will he fare against Bayern?

Manchester United's Premier League form is in a sorry state at the minute and Erik ten Hag's side are not carrying a great deal of momentum ahead of their Champions League clash against Bayern.

The one saving grace for United might just be that Bayern aren't looking that great either. Thomas Tuchel's side sit second in the Bundesliga on goal difference and haven't exactly found their feet just yet.

Their latest match, a 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen was perfect evidence of some potential early season doubts in the side.

This comes at a perfect time for Ten Hag and United who will look to test the German champions.

If a positive result has to be had, then Marcus Rashford holds the key for the Red Devils.