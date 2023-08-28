Marco Silva reveals Fulham move for Timothy Castagne is 'almost done'

Marco Silva has revealed Timothy Castagne’s move to Fulham from Leicester is “really close” to being completed.

A fee reported to be in the region of £15million is close to being agreed after Silva’s recent calls for transfers ahead of the September 1 deadline, following the departure of star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic earlier this month. “We have to do our maximum because we are really short and light in numbers and we have to try everything,” Silva told his press conference. “It’s not 100 per cent done but it’s almost done (Castagne to Fulham) and when this happens I can speak about him. He was one of my first targets since the beginning and when we started to plan for this season.

“We have Kenny (Tete) and (Antonee) Robinson who we are really happy with but we need a right-back and we can get one with the quality of Timothy, with his experience and versatility at left-back also. “He’s a player who will give us very good solutions in terms of position, he’s a very good player who I believe will be a great addition for us. “The feedback I have got is that things are on the right track and either today or tomorrow we will have news about him and he is really close to being our player, I am really pleased.”