Manchester United vs Galatasaray betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1.5pts Sofyan Amrabat to make 75 or more passes at 13/10 (Ladbrokes)
1pt Sofyan Amrabat to make 80 or more passes at 21/10 (Ladbrokes)
It's been 30 years since Manchester United's infamous 'welcome to hell' trip to face Galatasaray in this competition.
While the welcome for the visitors won't be as hostile at Old Trafford as it was in Turkey in 1993, United away is still certainly an uphill task for Galatasaray, despite the hosts' sketchy domestic form that continued with a 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend.
It is imperative that Erik ten Hag's side win their second Group A game really — losing 4-3 away to Bayern Munich in the opener immediately put them on the back foot, especially with the more difficult reverse fixture upcoming in Matchday 5.
Still, United are correctly favoured to beat a Galatasaray side that could only manage a 2-2 home draw with FC København in Matchday 1. It's a good chance to get back on track.
Ten Hag's men are a little short for my liking, however. I'm happy to leave the price for a home win alone without showing a semblance of form recently. Instead, a player prop is my choice.
SOFYAN AMRABAT has been deployed at left-back in back-to-back matches against Crystal Palace with United suffering from injuries in defence, but he's been very much involved in their possession game still.
Amrabat attempted 107 passes last time out and 81 passes in just 61 minutes played the game prior, so to see the prices in the staking plan available for him TO MAKE 75 OR MORE PASSES and TO MAKE 80 OR MORE PASSES is a little surprising.
Sergio Reguilón's possible availability could elicit a more natural move to midfield for Amrabat, which would only increase my confidence in the selections.
Even if the Moroccan international starts at left-back again, however, the numbers produced in United's last two fixtures are encouraging for a team that should dominate possession against the Turkish side.
In what should be a fairly chippy game, Manchester United should have much the better of proceedings.
United's likely dominance of the ball can lead to plenty of opportunities for Diogo Dalot to get forward and cause problems.
Indeed, Ten Hag's side can pose a threat down the wings, which might lead to an inflated corner count for the hosts.
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag confirmed Antony could return in the Champions League clash against Galatasaray amid police inquiries into allegations of abuse against him.
Sergio Reguilon could be available to return at left-back for Manchester United, potentially freeing Sofyan Amrabat to move into midfield.
United have a long absentee list, especially in defence, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez ruled out. Jadon Sancho remains sidelined.
Galatasaray's Kazimcan Karatas will miss out through injury, while Hakim Ziyech is a doubt for the game, opening the door for former United player Wilfried Zaha to possibly start.
Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelöf, Reguilón; Casemiro, Amrabat, Mount; Fernandes, Rashford, Højlund.
Galatasaray: Muslera; Boey, Sánchez, Bardakci, Angeliño; Torreira, Demirbay; Mertens, Aktürkoglu, Zaha; Icardi.
