Manchester United vs Galatasaray betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 1.5pts Sofyan Amrabat to make 75 or more passes at 13/10 (Ladbrokes) 1pt Sofyan Amrabat to make 80 or more passes at 21/10 (Ladbrokes)

It's been 30 years since Manchester United's infamous 'welcome to hell' trip to face Galatasaray in this competition. While the welcome for the visitors won't be as hostile at Old Trafford as it was in Turkey in 1993, United away is still certainly an uphill task for Galatasaray, despite the hosts' sketchy domestic form that continued with a 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend. It is imperative that Erik ten Hag's side win their second Group A game really — losing 4-3 away to Bayern Munich in the opener immediately put them on the back foot, especially with the more difficult reverse fixture upcoming in Matchday 5. Still, United are correctly favoured to beat a Galatasaray side that could only manage a 2-2 home draw with FC København in Matchday 1. It's a good chance to get back on track.

What are the best bets? Ten Hag's men are a little short for my liking, however. I'm happy to leave the price for a home win alone without showing a semblance of form recently. Instead, a player prop is my choice. SOFYAN AMRABAT has been deployed at left-back in back-to-back matches against Crystal Palace with United suffering from injuries in defence, but he's been very much involved in their possession game still. Amrabat attempted 107 passes last time out and 81 passes in just 61 minutes played the game prior, so to see the prices in the staking plan available for him TO MAKE 75 OR MORE PASSES and TO MAKE 80 OR MORE PASSES is a little surprising. CLICK HERE to bet on Manchester United vs Galatasaray with Sky Bet

Sergio Reguilón's possible availability could elicit a more natural move to midfield for Amrabat, which would only increase my confidence in the selections. Even if the Moroccan international starts at left-back again, however, the numbers produced in United's last two fixtures are encouraging for a team that should dominate possession against the Turkish side.

BuildABet @ 12/1 7+ Manchester United corners

Galatasaray 10+ fouls committed

Diogo Dalot to score or assist CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet In what should be a fairly chippy game, Manchester United should have much the better of proceedings. United's likely dominance of the ball can lead to plenty of opportunities for Diogo Dalot to get forward and cause problems. Indeed, Ten Hag's side can pose a threat down the wings, which might lead to an inflated corner count for the hosts.

Team news Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag confirmed Antony could return in the Champions League clash against Galatasaray amid police inquiries into allegations of abuse against him. Sergio Reguilon could be available to return at left-back for Manchester United, potentially freeing Sofyan Amrabat to move into midfield.

Manchester United's Sergio Reguilon and Diogo Dalot

United have a long absentee list, especially in defence, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez ruled out. Jadon Sancho remains sidelined. Galatasaray's Kazimcan Karatas will miss out through injury, while Hakim Ziyech is a doubt for the game, opening the door for former United player Wilfried Zaha to possibly start.

Predicted line-ups Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelöf, Reguilón; Casemiro, Amrabat, Mount; Fernandes, Rashford, Højlund. Galatasaray: Muslera; Boey, Sánchez, Bardakci, Angeliño; Torreira, Demirbay; Mertens, Aktürkoglu, Zaha; Icardi.

Match facts Manchester United have never lost at home to Galatasaray in three previous meetings, drawing 3-3 in October 1993 in UEFA Champions League qualifying, and winning 4-0 in December 1994 and 1-0 in September 2012 in the competition's group stages.

Galatasaray have won just one of their six previous meetings with Manchester United (D3 L2), though it was their most recent meeting in November 2012 (1-0).

Manchester United have lost six of their last 13 UEFA Champions League matches at Old Trafford (W5 D2), as many defeats as they suffered across their previous 80 matches there in the competition (W57 D17).

Galatasaray recorded 20 pressed sequences in their opening match in the UEFA Champions League against FC København, the second most of any side on MD1 after Benfica (21). These are the number of sequences where the opposition has three or fewer passes, and the sequence ends within 40 metres of their own goal.

Among Manchester United players who have played 10+ times at Old Trafford in the UEFA Champions League, only Ruud van Nistelrooy (87) has a better minutes per goal ratio than Marcus Rashford (112) in home matches. Indeed, Rashford has netted eight goals in 14 home appearances in the competition.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has assisted a goal in seven of his last eight appearances in the UEFA Champions League. Over Manchester United’s last two participations in the competition (2021-22 and 2023-24), Fernandes has as many assists as every other teammate combined (7).

