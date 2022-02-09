Jake Pearson previews Southampton's trip to Old Trafford to take on Champions-League chasing Manchester United, picking out his best bet and score prediction.

After beginning his reign as Manchester United manager with five matches without defeat, the underlying issues at Old Trafford have begun to rear their head of late. A home defeat to Wolves was a definite cause for concern, and draws against Aston Villa and Burnley in the league, as well as an FA Cup exit at the hands of Sky Bet Championship Middlesbrough, have left the German coach with plenty to think about as they welcome an in-form Southampton team. The Saints arrive into this fixture on the back of a 3-2 victory over Tottenham on Wednesday, and it was a deserved victory at that, creating chances equating to 2.67 expected goals for (xGF) against Antonio Conte’s men – the most any side has generated against Spurs since the Italian’s appointment. Ralph Hasenhuttl has his side playing above their means, overachieving at levels that are now synonymous with the Austrian manager, and the added interest in this meeting is the fact that Rangnick himself seems to be airing much more closely to the Southampton manager’s way of pressing, rather than the gegenpress style he has implemented throughout his career.

The match-up is an interesting one, but there does look to have been a slight overreaction to these two sides’ respective recent results, United drifting on the back of their draw, with the Saints shortening following their midweek win. Since Rangnick’s appointment, only Manchester City and Liverpool have picked up more points than the Red Devils, with United’s process in that time also making for respectable reading (1.63 xGF – 1.26 xGA). United are slowly making progress, so slowly it is difficult to notice, but the improvement is certainly there. Despite the Saints’ good recent form, their defence has been found wanting on multiple occasions this term. They have conceded the sixth most chances in the Premier League as per xG, and away from St Mary’s the figures are even more damning; 1.84 expected goals against per match is not an encouraging return. Manchester United are short to win this match, but arguably should be even shorter. Despite the Red Devils’ improvement, their average closing price has been getting consistently larger; not aligning with their upturn in form under Rangnick.

Considering Southampton’s struggles at the back on the road, it could be worth chancing United to get their act together in an attacking sense and put a few goals past Hasenhuttl’s men. United should have scored more goals than they have under Rangnick according to xG, and this could be the game that they hit their attacking stride. There has been much made about United’s defensive frailties as well, but seven goals conceded across Rangnick’s nine matches is a solid return, and they could be capable of keeping Southampton at bay here. CLICK HERE to back Manchester United -1 with Sky Bet With all this in mind, backing MANCHESTER UNITED -1 ON THE HANDICAP makes appeal at a price of 17/10.

