Manchester United welcome Real Betis in their Europa League encounter on Thursday. Tom Carnduff picks out his best bets.

Football betting tips: Europa League 1pt Sergio Canales to score anytime at 15/2 (Sporting Index) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

From Carabao to 7UP in the space of a week (I stole that off Twitter, I'm sorry). Beware getting drawn into freak results though, and their impact on a team in the short-term. See also, Argentina at the World Cup. Beaten by Saudi Arabia in their first outing before going onto lift the biggest trophy in the game. Manchester United were humiliated by Liverpool at Anfield but don't expect it to have any long-term effects on the team. Sure, Erik ten Hag will have made his feelings very clear in the days that followed and we can expect to see a reaction of sorts here. Odd results happen in football, we can't base entire predictions off a period of 100 or so minutes on a Sunday afternoon.

Real Betis will pose a tough test but there's a reason United are the 2/5 favourites in front of their own supporters. They've won 16 of their last 17 home games in all competitions - Leeds are the only team to get something when they visited in early February - and even with Betis' quality, there will be confidence in a positive reaction from Sunday's mauling. It could become a high-ish scoring game, despite the likely focus on United being defensively organised. Betis are La Liga's sixth-highest scorers, finding the net in four of their last five games on the road. They also struck in all three of their group stage away contests, and the 15/2 available on SERGIO CANALES TO SCORE ANYTIME is worth backing if he is now available for selection. CLICK HERE to back Sergio Canales to score anytime with Sky Bet The influential midfielder has missed the past few weeks through injury, but has been pictured in training in the days before the game and there's hope he will now be fit enough for involvement.

That will be a huge boost given his showings so far. Canales has scored six goals this season - including in each of his last three La Liga games prior to injury forcing him off against Real Valladolid. He also posted two assists across that three-game run - injury came at the worst possible point given his eye-catching form in front of goal. Focusing on just La Liga and the Europa League, Canales has posted 43 shots in 25 games - that works out at an average of 1.98 shots/95. It also means a positive enough 0.20 xG/95 figure. The above shot map outlines some of the quality of chances that he is seeing - there are some big ones there despite a chunk of efforts from distance. His last goal before injury came from the penalty spot too. That means, while Betis are outsiders, a big price is available on a player with a strong outfield presence alongside having spot-kick responsibilities. Manuel Pellegrini returns to a familiar part of the world and he'll be backing his side to play their part, but CANALES provides the best value at the prices available.

Manchester United v Real Betis best bets and score prediction 1pt Sergio Canales to score anytime at 15/2 (Sporting Index) Score prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Real Betis (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1200 GMT (07/03/23)